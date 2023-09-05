Iconic 85-year-old Pin Pin Piau Kay & Co provision store reopens at a new location in Tiong Bahru

It seems like the tenacious Pin Pin Piau Kay & Co isn't giving up just yet as they've just made a comeback.

The old-school provision stall was one of the most iconic establishments in Tiong Bahru and had announced its closure several times since the pandemic, before finally shuttering earlier this year in March.

But instead of being located in its old corner store unit, the establishment is now situated a stone's throw away at Seng Poh Lane, which is right behind the original location.

Pin Pin Piau Kay & Co has been opened at its spanking new space since Sept 1 and the good news was shared in the Tiong Bahru Neighbours Facebook group on Aug 24.

The provision stall has been in operations since 1938 and is currently run by third-generation owner Rodney Goh.

It was founded by the 68-year-old's grandfather, who came to Singapore from China and set up the business just before the second World War.

Rodney took over the reins from his father in 1982, when he was just 28 years old, and has been running the business ever since.

With decades of history, it isn't surprising that the business has lived through some tough times and historical events like the Japanese Occupation, 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, SARS outbreak, and even the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

The business was slated to close multiple times

Rodney first wanted to close the shop in 2020 after his mother passed away, he told Today in a March 2023 interview.

"Since my mother passed two years ago, my siblings and I decided to put the property up for sale.

"I've spent my lifetime here and made a lot of friends but all good things must come to an end," he told the publication.

And then, in October 2021, Rodney hung a banner outside the store to announce that it was closing for good, causing their regulars to panic.

The last day of operations was meant to be on Nov 7, 2021, but in an update on Nov 6, 2021, it was shared that the business was allowed to continue operating in the space till the end of Chinese New Year 2022.

This was somehow extended till the beginning of this year and on March 31, the business permanently ceased operations at its corner store unit.

To commemorate the occasion, Rodney invited patrons and friends down to celebrate its final moments.

