Owner of Koung's Wan Tan Mee doesn't plan to retire just yet, wants to reopen stall elsewhere

Though he has run his business for the past 58 years, Koung Boon Kong, the owner of Koung's Wantan Mee, doesn't feel like retiring just yet.

However, the same can't be said for his stall at Sims Avenue, which is set to shutter by the end of December as it is reaching the end of its lease.

Earlier reports by other media shared that because of this, the business, which is famous for its wonton noodles, may be closing for good.

But in a phone call with AsiaOne, owner Boon Kong said he intends to keep it alive.

He clarified that reports saying he's closing the stall for good are false.

"Those posts on Facebook are wrong," he told AsiaOne in Chinese.

"Yes, the news of my stall at [Sims Avenue] closing is correct, but I am planning on moving to a new location."

Boon Kong also said he will not be retiring anytime soon.

"How can I retire? I've done this for so many years, how can I rest? Once you stop to rest, you'll fall sick more easily."

He was supposed to retire

Initially, when Boon Kong and his daughter, Mabel, were talking about the future of the business, there really was a plan for him to retire and to close the business entirely.

His elderly staff also intend to retire after this.

However, Boon Kong started having second thoughts on giving up his business.

"He feels that it's a bit of a waste to let it go immediately," Mabel told AsiaOne over a phone call.

"It's his hard work, his feelings, and his pride and joy all these years."

Currently, they're looking for a new place to set up shop, but if there is no suitable location, Boon Kong will stick to the original plan and retire.

And if they do find a new place to call home, they will have to hire a new group of staff and train them from scratch.

Apart from this plan, the family is also looking for someone to potentially buy over the business.

"Someone did offer but the price wasn't right," revealed Mabel.

If someone does buy over Koung's Wantan Mee, Boon Kong may continue working with them by training the new staff before hanging up his apron.

