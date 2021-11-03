Iconic bakery Tan Hock Seng delays closing indefinitely; get your hands on their signature beh teh saw while you still can

Just two days ago, well-loved traditional bakery Tan Hock Seng announced in a Facebook post that it would be shuttering today (Nov 3).

But here's some good news for the diehard fans and foodies out there — the bakery will remain open for the time being, AsiaOne understands.

The bakery had first announced that it would be closing in September, saying that its lease was coming to an end. However, it is reportedly delaying its closing indefinitely.

Yes, that means you've still got some time to enjoy their popular flaky beh teh saw (horse shoe biscuits) and tau sar pia (mung bean paste pastry).

That's not all. There's a possibility that Tan Hock Seng could continue operating in the future under a different owner, third-generation owner Tan Boon Chai recently told CNA.

He is in talks with an interested buyer, but he doesn't plan on dropping any names as nothing has been finalised, he said.

If the deal does go through, Boon Chai plans on working with the new owners for another year to impart the family's secret recipe and to show them how to run the business, he also said.

"To take over my business is not an easy feat," Boon Chai shared.

"If they really take over the shop, it would be great. It would mean that our brand name, our reputation, will live on and continue."

90 years of rich history

Tucked away at Far East Square in Telok Ayer Street, Tan Hock Seng has been in the F&B scene for 90 years.

The shop was originally located at China Street in 1931 before moving to Upper Pickering Street for five years in the early 1990s. In 2000, they eventually settled down at their current location and have been there ever since, according to The Straits Times.

The business was started by Tan Tiam before being passed on to his son, Tan Kar Keng. Eventually, Boon Chai and his sister took over the reins when they were in their 20s.

The traditional bakery specialises in old-school Hokkien pastries. There are over 40 different types of pastries on sale, including its signature beh teh saw, which has been selling like hot cakes ever since the closure was announced.

Another popular bake is the tau sar pia, but the bakery has stopped producing it since Sept 27 as it wanted to focus on pushing out more beh teh saw.

There's still no word on whether the bakery will be closing for good, so if you're hankering after some traditional bakes, run, don't walk!

