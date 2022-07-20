The iconic Beyond The Vines Micro dumpling bag gets a new look

You've seen it on your feed on TikTok, or you might have come across a few others in town carrying the same bag.

Whatever the case is, the micro dumpling bag from Beyond The Vines has been a wardrobe staple for many in Singapore for a good reason.

But what's so special about this bag that's got everyone going crazy about for, you might ask?

While they are small in size, these micro dumpling bags are big in functionality. It's spacious enough for you to fit everything in one, including your phone, keys, wallet, and believe it or not, you might just be able to even fit a small foldable umbrella.

Besides, you can also pair it with just about any outfit — it makes for the perfect everyday bag, no matter the occasion.

However, more recently, the homegrown label has also upped the ante with a new Special Edition Series that sees its first ever Colourblock version of the micro dumpling bags.

Crafted from 100 per cent water-resistant nylon, the bags features an outer flap pocket and snap tab, as well as short handles and an adjustable strap — so you can carry your bag just the way you like it.

But what's different about the new series is that the bags will arrive in five colourblocked iterations, comprising varying colourways that come together playfully yet harmoniously.

Some of the combinations that you can expect to see within the collection include Cream/Red, Sage/Light Blue, Blush/Terracotta, Light Olive/Blue and Teal/Lilac.

As part of the launch, the brand will also be transforming the BTV Design Post into a pop-up concept titled The BTV Micro Sugary.

Drawing inspiration from a candy dispensary, the space will feature custom pastel-coloured crates and jars filled with childhood favourite candies like salt water taffies and peppermint twists.

Happening from July 15 to 29, 2022 The BTV crew, who will be dressed in neomint-coloured jumpsuits, will also be giving out complimentary packs of mixed candies to customers who visit setup and have made a purchase.

While the bags are all available for sale at outlets like the BTV Micro Sugary, BTV Design Store, BTV Funan and online on BTV's website, we do highly recommend that you pay a visit to the store ASAP, as some of the bags are already flying off the shelves.

To have a closer look at the new range, keep on scrolling.

Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bag in Blush/Terracotta, $69

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bag in Cream/Red, $69

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bag in Light Olive/Blue, $69

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bag in Sage/Light Blue, $69

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bag in Teal/Lilac, $69

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

This article was first published in Her World Online.