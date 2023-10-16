Iconic South Korean Paik's Noodle opens in Suntec City, offers chance to win dining vouchers till Oct 31

It looks like K-food wave is not stopping at the moment in Singapore. First it was BHC Chicken, a popular South Korean fried chicken chain which opened in April, and now Paik's Noodle has landed on our sunny shores.

This renowned Korean-Chinese noodle chain has set up shop at Suntec City, making it a part of their over 1,000 outlets worldwide, spanning countries like Canada and Australia.

Paik's Noodle proudly claims the title of the number one Korean noodle brand.

On the menu, you'll discover a variety of Korean noodle dishes, including classics like jjang-myeon ($11), featuring noodles in a savoury black bean sauce with stir-fried pork and vegetables; jjamppong ($14), a fiery and flavourful seafood noodle soup, and bokkeum jjamppong ($17), stir-fried spicy noodles brimming with pork, prawn, squid, and vegetables, all tossed in a delectable oyster sauce.

For those seeking something different, there's tang-syuk (from $21), which is essentially deep-fried pork coated in a sweet and tangy sauce.

If you're in the mood for something with some heat, don't miss the gochu yuringi ($23). It features fried chicken with chilli peppers and soy sauce.

To celebrate its grand opening, the restaurant has an exciting promotion for diners.

From now until Oct 31, when you spend a minimum of $30, you'll have the chance to spin a wheel at the restaurant and win fantastic prizes. These prizes include complimentary dishes, vouchers, and more.

Founded by the accomplished South Korean celebrity chef and restaurateur Baek Jong-won, Paik's Noodle is not his first foray into the Singaporean culinary scene.

Among his other notable F&B brands are Paik's Bibim and Paik's Coffee. The latter is a well-regarded coffee chain while the former specialises in the beloved South Korean dish bibimbap.

