Egg-citing news: Breakfast Club to open new outlet at Tiong Bahru

Breakfast food shouldn't just be restricted to mornings and if you're a firm believer of that, you've probably already visited Breakfast Club at Kovan.

If it's too far for you to get your fix, you'd be glad to know that the all-day breakfast eatery is going to have a spanking new outlet in a central location — Tiong Bahru.

During a visit to Tiong Bahru Plaza, AsiaOne came across construction hoarding at basement one with a notice saying that the establishment is slated to open in October.

Previously, the unit was occupied by Yaowarat Thai Kway Chap, which quietly closed a few weeks back.

AsiaOne has reached out to Breakfast Club for more details.

The eatery first opened in 2020 as a humble hawker stall in Kovan, right smack during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, they opened a new outlet at Holland Village but this has since shuttered.

With scrumptious menu items like rosti, chicken waffles and shakshuka, the retro diner shot to fame quickly.

On Google reviews, many praised their generous portions, hashbrowns, and breakfast plates. One netizen also said that the food is "first class" for a coffeeshop setting.

More new things coming to Tiong Bahru Plaza

Breakfast Club isn't the only exciting new F&B concept that is opening in the mall either.

Back in August, Don Don Donki announced that it will opening their 16th outlet on the third level of Tiong Bahru Plaza.

The new store takes over Popular bookstore and a portion of the old food court. It's slated to open in Q4 of 2023.

Address: 302 Tiong Bahru Rd, Singapore 168732

