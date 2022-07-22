Iconic vintage cars available in Singapore that are worth investing in and keeping

Undeniable charm, a sense of nostalgia and a hint of temperamental disposition - these are characteristics often associated with vintage cars.

These cars tend to have that old school magic that's nothing quite like the spanking new model that's filled with modern yet useful amenities.

Sounds paradoxical, we know, but here's the truth: Most of the fun and feel good sensation from iconic vintage cars really comes from just simple admiration, with hands behind our backs as we peer through the windows in awe.

Which is why a fantasy of sorts clicked in our heads: If money wasn't a problem, what are some of the iconic vintage cars that are available in Singapore right now that are worth investing in and keeping?

1. Aston Martin Lagonda

The Aston Martin Lagonda is a highly exclusive luxury four-door iconic vintage sedan.

PHOTO: Aston Martin

The Lagonda is a luxury four-door saloon that sports a 5.3-litre V8 powerplant underneath its bonnet and was manufactured by Aston Martin sometime between 1974 and 1990.

There was even a Lagonda Taraf model that was sold only in the Middle East via invitation-only basis in 2014. 'Taraf' is an Arabic word that translates to 'ultimate luxury' in English.

What makes this iconic vintage Aston so desirable is the fact that only 645 units were produced worldwide and it came with a futuristic dashboard and controls that were rumoured to have bust the budget of the production of the car itself.

I love busting budgets!

2. BMW Isetta

The BMW Isetta is sure to catch the attention of other road users.

PHOTO: BMW

Why drive a modern BMW 7 Series like a boss or a BMW E30 like a punk when you can drive the iconic BMW Isetta like a true blue enthusiast? This microcar may be equipped with just a minute engine, but it was the top-selling single-cylinder car in the world, with some 161,728 units accounted for.

Back in the day there was the Isetta 250 and the Isetta 300, with the latter now available for sale in Singapore.

The Isetta 300 has a four-speed manual transmission that's mated to a 300cc four-stroke single-cylinder and is good for a top speed of some 85km/h. Best of all, you won't be sitting alone in this ride because it has sufficient space for two inside.

I love two-seater iconic vintage BMWs!

3. Ferrari Dino

It's a vintage Ferrari. Enough said.

PHOTO: Ferrari

Yes, Ferraris are probably worth investing in and keeping whether they are modern or vintage, but there's just nothing quite like seeing a vintage one like the Ferrari Dino on the road, let alone a 308 GT4, which is currently available for sale in Singapore.

This mid-engined rear-wheel drive two+two sports car is the Italian carmaker's first V8 production car.

It comes with a 3.0-litre naturally aspirated powerplant that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and is capable of 252bhp and 284Nm of torque, which will allow the Dino GT4 to smash the century sprint in just 6.9 seconds. While this figure isn't fast in today's context, it'll most certainly quick and dramatic enough.

I love dramatic vintage Ferraris!

4. Mini Cooper

The Austin Mini was further made popular, thanks to British comedy series Mr. Bean.

PHOTO: Mini Cooper

You can hardly ignore this car when it comes to iconic vintage models. The Austin Mini was designed by Sir Alec Issigonis and was voted the second-most influential car of the 20th Century.

And there are plenty of reasons why it's influential seeing how it became so widely popular and loved over the decades since it was created. This car even made it to the big screen in the 1969 movie 'The Italian Job'.

There are still several Austin Minis in the Singapore market today on our used car listing, with some even boasting a fully restored cabin and paintwork. Whatever the case, this is one iconic vintage car that should be on your to-buy list.

I have many on my to-buy list and the Austin Mini is one of them!

5. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

The Mercedes-Benz SL is a thing of beauty.

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class has always been the epitome of a premium luxury drop-top automobile, thanks to its sexy waistline, timeless good looks and the iconic tri-star badge.

While there are several SL vehicles on sale on our used car listing, it's the first generation SL-Class we're super keen in - the 190SL.

The German carmaker presented this variant to the world back in 1955, which was more affordable alternative to the 300SL variant, yet still shared its styling and engineering.

The only big difference is the engine capacity, of which the 190SL uses a 1.9-litre in-line four while the 300SL utilises a bigger and juicier 3.0-litre straight-six powerplant.

I love first generation iconic vintage cars!

6. Porsche 911

Regardless of which geberation you go for, the Porsche 911 will always be a good choice.

PHOTO: Porche

The Porsche 911 has always been an iconic sports car. Period.

Regardless of which generation you go for, whether it's the long-running G-series and the 993 or the modernised 997 and the current 992, it's genuinely hard to go wrong. What you do need to know (if you do not know about the 911 yet) is that the Porsche 911 is an annoyingly good German sports car that's hard to ignore.

You can find several different models and generations of the 911 on our used car listing right now, and we don't think any of them will be a bad choice. In fact, we reckon investing in any one of the 911 cars and keeping it would be an excellent choice.

I love making excellent choices!

7. Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow

It's a Rolls-Royce - there isn't a need to justify why we want one.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

Of course a Rolls-Royce needs to be in your garage if money wasn't a problem! And to be specific, it should be the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow.

Why, you may ask? Well, the Silver Shadow was the first model from the carmaker that utilised a unitary body and chassis construction.

This means the car's entire body, floor plan and chassis all form a single structure. This allows the car to be lighter, yet more rigid than those that have separate bodies and frames.

Yes, all that is cool and what not, but it's a Rolls-Royce! And an iconic vintage one at it! Is there really a need to justify why this car is the one to have?

I don't need any justifications!

8. Toyota Century

There is one vintage Toyota Century currently on sale on our used car listing.

PHOTO: Toyota

Our all time favourite has to be Toyota's flagship sedan. The Toyota Century, whether it's the vintage one or the current model, will get you plenty of envious eyes on our roads here in Singapore. But for the sake of this list, well, the 1982 Century should be your weapon of choice.

Plus, while the Century is a premium full sized sedan, this car (the current generation, of course) isn't available from local authorised dealer Borneo Motors.

So it's available either from Parallel Importers or from our used car listings. As such, the Century is a very rare and highly desirable model in Singapore.

I love gold phoenix logo as car badges!

9. Volkswagen Type 3

Yes, the Beetle is an iconic vintage, but the Type 3 is more rare and desirable... and iconic too!

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Yes, we agree that the Volkswagen Beetle is something of an icon, but for the very fact that it is commonly seen our roads makes the car less desirable and unique.

Hence, we are more inclined to choose the Volkswagen Type 3 for an iconic vintage car. Specifically, it's the two-door notchback that's currently on our used car listing.

For starters, it is very rare in Singapore. Secondly, it is a timeless beauty (in our eyes, at least) that will continue to look great in years to come. And while the Type 3 was produced in three different body styles in its time - Notchback, Stationwagon and Fastback - the notchback that's listed for sale is the nicest looking of the lot.

I love nice-looking notchbacks!

10. Volkswagen Kombi

The Volkswagen Kombi remains to be one of our top favourite iconic vintage cars.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

This Volkswagen completes our list.

The Kombi, also known as the Type 2, was the second car model by the German carmaker. Hence the name. The first was the Volkswagen Beetle, which was dubbed the Type 1.

You would have seen this vehicle in the popular movie Little Miss Sunshine, or you may have seen it at a popular vintage cafe in Singapore called Kombi Rocks that's located at Yio Chu Kang Road.

Still, the Volkswagen Kombi is a rare vehicle on our roads and it's also one of the nicest and most unique iconic vintage cars, in our opinion. Not only can you sit multiple people (since it's a van), it's a lifestyle statement that proves money cannot buy you taste!

I have no money but I have good taste!

This article was first published in sgCarMart.