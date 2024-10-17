'I'd be lying if I said it doesn't break my heart': Soup stall Earth Jar Treasure may close due to 53-year-old owner's health issues

For the past two decades, Teh Chin Chaw has worked hard to make his hawker stall, Earth Jar Treasure, what it is today.

So one can imagine how difficult it is for him to let go of it.

But the 53-year-old may soon have no choice due to concerns over his health.

A Facebook post by food publication BestFoody Singapore on Oct 13 had indicated that Chin Chaw is considering shuttering his business due to several health issues he's facing.

In an interview with AsiaOne, Chin Chaw shared further that he has been struggling with diabetes and heart disease for the past few years.

He was diagnosed with diabetes in 2006 and later in 2017, he suffered a heart attack.

Despite these setbacks, he persevered and continued running his business.

Earth Jar Treasure, located at Sin Ming Road, specialises in Chinese herbal soups that are cooked in urns.

The words "health in a bowl" are written on the stall's signage, and that's because Chin Chaw prepares his soups with traditional Chinese medicinal herbs.

"I'd thought about closing my stall but I couldn't bear to because I've put too much effort into it," he said.

But he can hold on only for so long.

"You see, I am not considered old at my age. But I'm forced to consider shuttering the business because of my health problems," Chin Chaw told us.

"I have no choice but to make this decision. I'd be lying if I said it doesn't break my heart."

When asked why he didn't shutter the stall back when he suffered the heart attack, Chin Chaw shared that he had too many responsibilities holding him back and he "didn't dare let go" of the business.

As the sole breadwinner, he told us that his family relies on his income and he still had two school-going children to support at the time.

"The reality of living in Singapore is that everything costs money," he said.

His condition had stabilised following the scare and was kept under control with the help of medication, allowing him to work.

"But that doesn't mean I will not fall sick again," said Chin Chaw.

At the current stage of his life, it's easier for him to retire and close the business as his children are now working adults.

But even if he shutters the stall, Chin Chaw told us that he may still look for another job, albeit a less taxing one.

"It won't be in the F&B industry, I'm too tired," he added.

The long hours are worth it

Over the years, the stall has received many positive reviews online and accolades.

It was also featured on the popular Chinese variety show, Where The Queue Starts, hosted by Bryan Wong and Cavin Soh.

While the decision to close isn't set in stone just yet, Chin Chaw revealed that it may happen next year.

He is, however, hoping that someone can take over the reins. But as of now, he has not found a potential candidate.

Chin Chaw founded Earth Jar Treasure in September 2004.

He runs it mostly solo and spends at least 12 hours a day at the stall.

While he admitted that running the business can be time-consuming, he finds joy in his work.

"I feel very satisfied at the end of the day. Because I prepare the food with great care for my customers," he told us.

"The feedback from the customers also gives me strength. For example, when customers are leaving, most of them will say goodbye and tell me that the food I cooked is delicious and that they will return."

