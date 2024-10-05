Owner of popular Toa Payoh zi char stall to close after 50 years: 'I don't want my kids to take over'

After over 50 years in business, Toa Payoh zi char stall Hong Sheng Restaurant is closing its doors at the end of 2024.

Its owner Lin Youhao (transliteration) took over the stall some 40 years ago, after her brother-in-law opened it back in 1968.

She told 8World that customers are reluctant for her to give the stall up, and so is she, but doesn't feel that she has the physical strength to run the business anymore at 65.

Hong Sheng Restaurant's last day of operations will reportedly be on Dec 29.

Knowing the difficulties of running a hawker stall firsthand, Lin is unwilling to have her children take over.

"Both of my children have graduated from university and are now professionals," she said. "Running a stall requires long hours and the work is tiring. I don't want them to take over."

Lin reportedly intends to sell the business, but said she has not publicised it yet.

Located at Block 203 Toa Payoh North, a short walk from Braddell MRT station, Hong Sheng Restaurant offers usual zi char fare including prawn paste chicken, sweet and sour pork, fried garoupa and more.

