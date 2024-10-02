'It is unfortunate': Toast Hut at Old Airport Road Food Centre shutters after 17 years

After four months of renovations, Old Airport Road Centre has finally reopened.

But one stall that won't be a part of this reopening is Toast Hut.

The business, which has been around since 2007, will be shuttering for good.

This was announced in an Instagram post on Sept 25 by owner Melvin Soh.

"We wish to thank you for your patronage over the past 17 years. Toast Hut and this community have held a very special place in my heart," the 40-year-old wrote.

"It is unfortunate that we are closing the doors for now.

"The success of Toast Hut would not be possible without your constant support and trust for the past 17 years."

Melvin did say that he has separate plans in the pipeline and shared that he has other "upcoming ventures".

The news may come as a surprise to the stall's patrons.

In an older Instagram post on June 15, Melvin showed no signs of wanting to close up shop.

He only shared then that Old Airport Road Hawker Centre would be temporarily closed for renovations and he would be spending time with his family.

Melvin even reassured his patrons that the business will "be back in October 2024".

Lack of manpower

Speaking to AsiaOne, Melvin revealed that he is shuttering the business because of manpower issues.

He explained that the stall needs at least four staff to keep it running, and at the start, he, his mother, his aunt and another employee manned the business.

"As time passed, they aged," said Melvin.

"I did try employing people to take over their roles but the expected salary requested and job scope don’t match."

Melvin said that these potential hires would ask for a high pay but not want to work long hours.

"I decided to put an end to it as I have no confidence in getting manpower. So I decided to close Toast Hut when my business is still at [its] peak."

Instead, he has plans to set up a new hawker stall to sell economic fried bee hoon and Kuala Lumpur-style Hokkien noodles.

Melvin shared that these are not foods he is unfamiliar with as before Covid-19 struck, he was selling these menu items at Toast Hut's sister outlet, Six Beans by Old Airport Road Toast Hut.

He added that bee hoon requires less skill to prepare as compared to what he is doing at Toast Hut, so he would not need to employ any staff.

"Scooping food onto a plate should be an easier job to be done. Whereas for Toast Hut, you have to toast the bread, brew coffee, take orders and wash cups."

