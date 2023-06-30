'If you have a change of heart... bring her back to me': Dad of Singapore bride 'makes the world cry' with touching wedding speech

I'm not crying, you're crying.

One Singapore couple's wedding ceremony has got "the world" in tears, after the bride posted a clip of her dad's touching speech on TikTok.

"The very first time I saw my Dad cry," wrote TikTok user Kylie Yeo in her caption to the clip posted on June 18. Speaking to AsiaOne, Kylie shared that the ceremony had taken place during the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2021.

In the full version of the clip totalling about two minutes, the bride is seen walking down the aisle accompanied by her dad.

Before handing his daughter over to the groom, the visibly emotional father tells him, "I'm passing my precious daughter to you".

He gives his son-in-law the sage advice to "put her every time [in] first place, in every situation".

However, what sent viewers over the edge and melting in a puddle of tears was what he shared next.

"If one day you ever have a change of heart that you don't love my daughter anymore, please don't hurt her," said the father of the bride, his voice breaking.

"Just bring her back to me and give her back to me," he continued, to which the groom replied, "[It's] not going to happen".

After telling the latter, "My precious daughter is yours" and receiving a grateful "Thank you" in return, the trio embraced each other.

The group needed tissues and several seconds to compose themselves following the tear-jerking moment.

Not surprisingly, the heartwarming video has since gone viral.

The full clip posted by Kylie has been seen over 6 million times and with more than 13,000 comments left by netizens across the globe, while a shorter clip reposted by another TikTok user has garnered over 30 million views and 56,000 comments.

"I just happened to post it as a Father's Day post [and] did't expect it to get so viral," Kylie told AsiaOne, sharing that she was surprised by her dad's emotional speech.

"I was taken by surprise because I've never seen my dad cry or give such a long, heartfelt speech before. But I treasure that moment because it really showed his love for me, and it still makes me tear up when I watch it or when I attend weddings and think of that moment," said Kylie.

The video evidently hit many in the feels.

Wrote one commenter: "The part that made me cry was the part where he told him that if he doesn't want her anymore, send her back."

Responding to the comment, Kylie wrote: "Lol [it] destroyed my husband also."

"Girl he made the WORLD cry at your wedding!" wrote another, with many commenting how the video had them bawling.

The clip also appeared to have stirred up deeply-rooted emotions between daughters and their fathers.

"Cries in my daddy issues," wrote several others.

Kylie could be seen replying to other commenters as well on how lucky she is to have such a father.

When we asked her about her reaction to the comments so far, she shared how she was surprised that "it resonates so deeply with the world". "I'm very thankful for the love and blessings given and the love I'm able to share!"

And what about her dad's reaction to his sudden fame?

Kylie said he's aware of the virality of her post "because he's actually a cool dad who has Instagram", and he'd even replied to the post.

"But with regard to the fame he's just kinda chill about it and still going about his day doing Dad things," said Kylie with a laugh.

The clip has also spawned several duets by TikTok users, with one US-based wedding videographer noting that he'd never heard anyone share what Kylie's dad did. "So simple and beautiful," he wrote.

However, one comment on a reposted clip by another TikTok user broke through the tears with some humour.

"He's saying contact the manufacturer if you have any issues!" stated the comment which has since garnered over 12,000 likes.

