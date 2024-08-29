'I'll never understand rich people': Netizens baffled by $820 Fendi lollipop holder charm

It's a collaboration not many would have seen coming.

Italian luxury brand Fendi and confectionery company Chupa Chups have partnered up to unveil their newest product — a lollipop holder.

Officially titled the 'lollipop holder charm', this amusing accessory, made in Italy, comes with a hefty price tag.

Would you fork out $820 for your lolly to be held in a leather holder? Well, it seems like a price worth paying for some.

TikTok user Nonamenolampe posted his unboxing experience of the lollipop holder charm on Aug 4.

Wrote Nonamenolampe in the video: "When you pay £490 (S$840) for five lollipops, so they gift you a holder."

An adjustable strap would allow for the charm to be attached to any accessory.

So it works as a bag charm or around the neck as a stylish leather necklace.

Just think of the lollipop holder as a quirky way to customise your look.

There are four colours to choose from: Grey, Beige, Burgundy and Light Blue.

If you do decide to purchase this product, included in the Chupa Chups x Fendi box is a sweet treat comprising five limited-edition Cacao-Vanilla lollipops, symbolic of the five Fendi sisters — daughters of the brands' founders, Adele and Edoardo Fendi.

Baffled netizens

Nonamenolampe's unboxing video has gone viral with over 900,000 views at the time of writing.

A considerable number of netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the product, with many left scratching their heads.

"I'll never understand rich people," one TikTok user wrote.

Another netizen simply labelled this as "peak consumerism".

Some went on to compare the prices of Chupa Chups in their home country, and how it differs to the lollipop holder.

