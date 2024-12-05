Illumination's Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore officially opens in February, here's what to expect

After a long wait, the much-anticipated Illumination's Minion Land will soon be ready.

The new zone at Universal Studios Singapore (USS), which is inspired by the movie Despicable Me and the Minions franchise, is slated to open on Feb 14, 2025, revealed Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Thursday (Dec 5).

The integrated resort previously shared in July that Illumination's Minion Land will be divided into three areas — Gru's Neighbourhood, Minion Marketplace and Super Silly Fun Land.

Rides to look forward to include Despicable Me Minion Mayhem — which is also found at Universal Studios Japan — and Silly Swirly.

There's also a USS-exclusive ride called Buggie Boogie, which is the first-ever Minion dance party-themed carousel.

Dining, merchandise and entertainment

In its recent update, RWS gave more details on what food and merchandise guests need to prepare their wallets for.

Over at boardwalk eatery Super Hungry Food Stand, guests can look forward to dishes like the vegan burger, which features a mushroom patty with guacamole, as well as Japanese curry chicken karaage rice, which has a "partially submerged" minion made of yellow rice.

For more local flavours, there are Minion-themed mantous served with Singapore chilli crab sauce.

There will also be desserts like a rainbow cheese, inspired by Fluffy the unicorn, one of the movie characters' stuffed animals.

If you want to bring home a souvenir or two, head over to Minion Marketplace, a shopping hub that will include three immersive retail environments — Sweet Surrender for candy, Pop Store for apparel, and Fun Store for accessories and toys.

Guests can get their hands on the Super Silly Fun Land Collection, which has bold, colourful designs focused on iconic elements like the Silly Swirly ride and the Space Killer game booth.

The collection drops on the same date as Minion Land's opening and features 15 items spanning themed apparel, homeware and souvenirs.

Just for the opening, there will also be two limited-edition USS-exclusive items that will be launched — a premium vinyl collectible in iridescent finish (limited to 100 pieces) and a full-coloured vinyl figure (limited to 1,000 pieces).

And in March next year, there will be the limited-edition Minion Sakura Collection that will have apparel, accessories and stationery with designs showcasing the Minions enjoying the cherry blossom season.

Apart from details about food and merchandise, RWS also revealed that there will be a show called Minute of Mayhem featuring fart guns, catchy dance moves and a meet and greet at the end.

Additionally, fans can look out for meet and greets with their favourite characters like the Minions, Gru and Lucy, and the girls, throughout the land.

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

