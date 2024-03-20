'I'm legit crying': Taufik Batisah dares Zermatt Neo and Annette Lee to take on spice challenge

What's your spice tolerance level like?

That was the question posed between former Singapore idol Taufik Batisah, local personality Annette Lee and competitive eater Zermatt Neo.

The celebrity trio were at Kampong Glam recently for a taste of what the area has to offer in terms of halal food spots.

And their culinary journey was documented in a YouTube video shared by Zermatt last Sunday (March 17).

One of the eating spots they tried was Chix Hot Chicken. Owned by Taufik, the restaurant specialises in Nashville fried chicken.

Upon entering the eatery in Bugis, Zermatt looked ready for a feast.

"I have high hopes because it all looks incredible," he added, referring to the vast array of food laid out in front of them.

Taufik then explained how the spice levels work at his restaurant.

The base level is called 'mild' and this rises to the spiciest level made with Carolina Reaper peppers, known as 'atomic'.

According to supermarket La Mexicana Market, the Carolina Reaper peppers are the hottest ones in the world, measuring at over two million Scoville Heat Units.

Surprise challenge

The Singapore Idol winner was keen to see one of his friends give the atomic spice level a go.

After drawing lots, Zermatt's heart sunk upon finding out that he was summoned to take on the spice challenge.

All he had to do was down one atomic-level chicken wing. How hard can that be, right?

"Just be careful. Three of our customers fainted and we had to call the ambulance," Taufik warned, maybe tongue-in-cheek.

With gloves on, Zermatt took his first bite before going in for another.

By his side, Taufik continued egging him on while Annette couldn't help but wince as she watched him struggle.

"It's okay, you don't have to eat it anymore! Stop eating!" she said.

It didn't take long before Taufik joined in for a bite.

Annette stood firm and offered just one tiny lick. But even that was enough to set her tongue on fire. She went straight for her cold drink for some relief.

But hats off to Zermatt, who devoured most of the spicy chicken wing.

Staring straight into the camera, the 36-year-old admitted: "I'm legit crying right now."

Chances are that the next time they pop by Chix Hot Chicken, it'll be tenders, burgers and wings on slightly milder spice levels.

Kampong Glam food hunt

Apart from trying out food from Chix Hot Chicken, the local personalities made quick pit stops around the area.

They were on the lookout for the "best halal food spots" in Singapore and it brought them to food establishments serving up a host of different cuisines.

Just a stone's throw away from Taufik's restaurant is Sabar Menanti, where the three hosts tucked into nasi padang.

Like any good nasi padang spot, this place has a variety of dishes.

And the ones Taufik would recommend include Beef Rendang, Ayam Opor (chicken cooked in coconut milk) and Sambal Goreng.

The Malayan Council was next—this restaurant provides a range of interesting dishes given that it's a celebration of love for Malay-Asian and Western fusion flavours.

Taufik, Annette and Zermatt tried a number of dishes including Ayam Panggang Kerabu and Smoked Duck Lemak Chili Padi.

But the star of the show was the Roti Kirai Beef Ribs.

"Less than two minutes, this thing is demolished already. It's that good!" Zermatt said.

If you're on the lookout for a different cuisine entirely, why not try Ayasofya Turkish Restaurant or The Straits Teppanyaki?

The three hosts seem to enjoy the fresh food served at The Straits Teppanyaki. The boys were loving the meats while Annette gave the grilled salmon a shoutout.

As for Ayasofya Turkish Restaurant, Zermatt was very honest in his feedback, mentioning that it pales in comparison to the other restaurants.

He reiterated: "Let me set it straight, it's not bad."

Well, the only way to find out if he was right is to give it a try.

ALSO READ: Nothing's spicy enough in Singapore for popular YouTuber Mark Wiens - so he goes around with his personal bottle of ghost peppers

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.