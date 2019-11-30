'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life

Celebrities, they're just like us.

Actress Jesseca Liu, who's been married to fellow actor and host Jeremy Chan for two years (they had a beautiful seaside wedding in Langkawi), talks to Jade Seah about the sweet, funny and frustrating parts of #themarriedlife, which we can totally relate to.

(And yes, they dish on who squeezes the toothpaste tube in the middle.)

As Jade perfectly sums up at the end of the video, "This is married life nobody told you about."

This article was first published in Her World Online.