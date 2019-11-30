'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life

PHOTO: Her World Brides
Her World Brides

Celebrities, they're just like us.

Actress Jesseca Liu, who's been married to fellow actor and host Jeremy Chan for two years (they had a beautiful seaside wedding in Langkawi), talks to Jade Seah about the sweet, funny and frustrating parts of #themarriedlife, which we can totally relate to.

(And yes, they dish on who squeezes the toothpaste tube in the middle.)

As Jade perfectly sums up at the end of the video, "This is married life nobody told you about."

This article was first published in Her World Online.

This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S&#039;pore since 2017, both recovered
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
Fun and free activities in Singapore for families to check out this weekend
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Police establish identity of cabby who punched and kicked car, hurled abuse in 2 videos
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
