Immersive experiential dining in Singapore: Dinner with mermaids, theatrical extravaganzas and more

Imagine having a meal with captivating mermaids or partaking in a thrilling murder mystery over dinner. As a gastronomic paradise, Singapore is home to numerous exceptional restaurants. If you seek something out of the ordinary, we've rounded up some multi-sensory, experiential dining experiences that promise not only a feast for your taste buds but also a memorable adventure.

Andsoforth's Around The World in 80 Days

Take a trip around the world in a matter of 150 minutes at this dining experience. Inspired by Jules Verne's classic, "Around The World in 80 Days", Andsoforth presents a multi-sensory experience that whisks guests away to the likes of Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Japan, and New York — all without the need for travelling.

This immersive dining experience takes guests through themed spaces, each bursting with theatrical performances and interactive activities. Engage in jungle expeditions, solve murder mysteries, and enjoy a five-course meal along with a boozy cocktail. Keeping the suspense alive, the event's location is disclosed only 24 hours before the start.

Andsoforth's Around The World in 80 Days experience is priced from S$148++.

Sushi Airways

Sushi Airways transports you straight from Singapore's Haji Lane to a 1930s aircraft-themed dining experience. The restaurant captures the vintage aviation aesthetic perfectly, featuring curved windows, trolley-serving 'cabin crew' and stainless-steel rivets.

Step into this Instagram-worthy spot and enjoy first-class service alongside an impressive menu filled with sushi and fresh sashimi delights, the Shake Mentai Kabayaki (S$25) and Chef Wong Eng Chun's renowned eight-course Omakase (from S$200 per pax).

Sushi Airways is located at 20A Baghdad St, Singapore 199659, p. +65 6291 1151. Open Sun-Thurs 11.45am–2.30pm & 5.45pm–9.45pm, Fri-Sat 11.45am–2.30pm & 5.45pm–10pm.

Fish Pool

Dive into a truly unique dining experience at Fish Pool, located within Singapore's famed NCO Club. Set against an iconic Olympic-standard diving pool, this exquisite raw bar promises an evening of oceanic delights and invigorating drinks, accentuated by the mesmerising performances of Syrena, Singapore's first-ever mermaid.

As you marvel at Syrena's enchanting dance, indulge in the restaurant's specialities — the Otoro & Chutoro (S$38), featuring delectable fatty tuna topped with egg mimosa and nori cream. Don't forget to pair your meal with the Ocean Inspiration (S$28) cocktail, a refreshing blend of Japanese and single malt Scotch whiskies.

Fish Pool is located at The NCO Club, 32 Beach Rd, Singapore 189764. Open Fri & Sat 6pm-10.30pm.

Step into an alternate reality at Absurdities

Another offering from Andsoforth, the award-winning Absurdities takes you on a surreal journey through various realities with ingenious set design, ambient soundscape, and dramatic lighting. Traverse six different worlds as you savour a six-course omakase-style meal, tailored to the theme of each reality. To kick things up a notch, opt for the wine and cocktail pairing at the start of your 120-minute 'anti-fine, fun-dining experience'.

The Absurdities experience is priced from S$368++ for two pax.

Get wild with night safari evening in the wild

For the adventure enthusiasts and wildlife lovers, the Night Safari's Evening in the Wild is a dream come true. Kick-start your dining experience with a guided tram ride through different zones within the wildlife reserve before settling at a scenic lakeside spot overlooking Upper Seletar Reservoir.

Here, you will engage in up-close animal encounters and indulge in a tantalising four-course meal in Singapore's largest air-conditioned Tipi Tent.

Night Safari’s Evening in the Wild experience is priced at S$280++ per pax.

NOX – Dine In The Dark

Transform your dining experience into a sensory adventure at NOX - Dine in the Dark. For the past seven years, this unique concept by Jesper Gustafsson has impressed guests with a sensory dining experience like no other, where you temporarily surrender your sight, opening up a new world of tastes and textures.

Unplug from your daily hustle and the glare of your smartphone, dive into meaningful conversations, and chuckle over your guesses about the 12 mystery dishes served in complete darkness. All while supporting and stepping into the shoes of the visually impaired waitstaff that will be serving you all night. When the adventure concludes, you're presented with the menu to compare your impressions. A visit to NOX is not just a meal, but an enlightening and unexpected exploration of your senses.

NOX – Dine In The Dark is located at 83 Club St, Singapore 069451. Open Tues-Sun 6pm till late.

One Kind House

Offering an exceptional dining experience that transcends more than just ordering at a regular restaurant, One Kind House has to be on your must-try list. Embark on a 21st century kampung experience, and get acquainted with the Soh family, all while growing and foraging herbs, cooking as well as eating your own creations.

The family-run part urban farm, part cooking school, part collaborative workshop is led by Mummy Soh, who guides you through her traditional recipes in the farm-to-table cooking class concept. Stir up the aromatic traditional-style Chicken Curry made from scratch, and sprinkle in your forged herbs as you prepare to dine in an intimate setting that feels like a gathering at a friend's home.

Mummy Soh's Cooking Classes at One Kind House are priced at S$149 per pax.

Royal Albatross

Set sail aboard the luxurious Royal Albatross for an enchanting dining experience on the high seas. With the sun setting as your backdrop, feel the cool breeze as you enjoy the award-winning Sunset Sail or City Lights Dinner Cruise.

Treat your palate to a gastronomic feast with a seven-course dinner with bites like Handmade Blue Swimmer Crabcake with Garlic Aioli, Classic Seafood Bouillabaisse and Sauteed Garganelli with Beef and Mushroom Ragu alla Bolognese, beautifully complemented with wine-pairings. And if you're marking a special occasion, Royal Albatross's bespoke packages for birthdays, anniversaries, and proposals ensure a memorable celebration amidst the waves.

The Royal Albatross experiences start from S$225++.

Experience underwater dining at Ocean Restaurant

Forget rooftop restaurants, the Ocean Restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa offers a unique scenery of its own. With floor-to-ceiling glass windows, diners have an up-close view of the mesmerising marine life from the S.E.A. Aquarium.

Dive into the exquisite modern-European cuisine prepared with sustainably-sourced seafood and locally-grown produce. Signature dishes include the Butter Poached Dover Sole and Oven-Baked Wagyu Beef. A vino enthusiast? The restaurant also boasts a wine cellar with over 400 labels.



Ocean Restaurant is located at Equarius Hotel, 22 Sentosa Gateway, B1M, #B1-455 & 456, Singapore 098136. Open daily 11.30am-3pm (lunch from S$148++ per pax) & 6pm-10.30pm (dinner from S$248++ per pax).

The Sundowner

Immerse yourself in an interactive culinary journey at The Sundowner. This one-of-a-kind dining sanctuary, ensconced in a vintage 1960s shophouse in the vibrant Siglap neighbourhood, invites gourmands to craft their own foodie experiences. Try your hand at making homemade pasta, wood-fired pizzas, or even participate in nature-themed workshops and rooftop farming.

Learn the art of crafting classic cocktails in the Cocktail Mixing Class (S$95 per pax) or delve into the process of Pizza Making Experience + Dinner (S$125 per pax) or Roast Your Own Coffee + Brunch (S$95 per pax). Each activity promises more than just a meal, but an unforgettable adventure!

The Sundowner is located at 705A East Coast Rd, No. 705, Singapore 459062. Open for appointments only, no walk-ins allowed. To view the list of F&B experiences, please visit the website.

