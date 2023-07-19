Pufferfish, nasi padang burritos and tauhuey doughnuts: Here's everything I stuffed my face with at Singapore Food Festival

Gluttons, prepare thy bellies because the annual Singapore Food Festival is back for its 30th anniversary!

The event will be held from Wednesday (July 19) to July 30 at the sprawling Bayfront Event Space and features workshops, culinary tours, chef masterclasses, live performances and, of course, food.

There are four different zones – SG Food Walk, Food Cartel, Cafe Boulevard and Sweets Alley – and more than 100 brands for visitors to choose from.

This is a ticketed event and entry passes range from $8 to $28.

Curious about the food offerings, I went down and checked it out during the media preview on Tuesday. Here's all that I stuffed my face with at the event.

Singapore-style maze soba, briyani and more at SG Food Walk

The main food area is SG Food Walk, which features a mix of local and contemporary offerings.

There are plenty of big names here such as The Hainan Story, La Levain and Kausmo for Ah Hua Kelong.

One of my highlights from this section is the nasi briyani with beef ($12) from Briyani by Remy. The portion size is extremely generous and came with fluffy rice, achar and large chunks of beef.

It can be quite filling so I recommend sharing this with someone, lest you get too full to eat anything else.

I also really love the Singapore-style maze soba ($12) from No.25 Minced Meat Noodle.

I'm not really a fan of fusion food but this was a hit for me. The dish features springy noodles topped with mushrooms, minced meat and plump ikura balls — not a combination you'd expect to work, but it does!

Muslim-friendly options like nasi padang burritos

My colleague and food companion is a Muslim, and we were initially worried that there would not be any options for her at the Singapore Food Festival.

But to our joy, there were quite a number of Muslim-friendly and halal stalls there.

Of course, we had to get something from Black Hole Group, which houses popular brands like Afterwit, Tipo, Ela and The Great Mischief.

We tried their buah keluak burger, which features a beef patty slathered in an earthy buah keluak sauce. Sedap (tasty).

Popular Indonesian establishment Rumah Makan Minang was there too and they had some interesting menu items like bako-tori ($12), tahu telur with som tam mango ($10), and the Padang-style burrito ($14).

We were especially intrigued by the Padang-style burrito, which is a fusion dish that combines elements of a homely plate of nasi padang and a burrito.

Here, rendang beef, brown rice, onion achar and belado hijau (green chilli confit) is bundled up in a tortilla skin. Apart from being delicious, I have to admit that it was convenient to carry around and eat thanks to its compact size.

We also tried the bakmi hae bee hiam ($15) from Indonesian restaurant Kulon which features Indonesian-style dry noodles, braised sweet soy sauce chicken, hae bee hiam sambal and blanched bok choy. An extremely hearty, comforting dish!

Satisfy sugar cravings at Sweets Alley

If you aren't ending your feast with dessert, are you even living life to the fullest?

While I was absolutely stuffed, I snagged some sugary treats from Sweets Alley.

I definitely had to get some doughnuts ($6 per piece, $33 for a box of six) from Sourbombe Bakery and grabbed it in two flavours — classic tauhuey and raspberry ripple.

As anticipated, the doughnuts exploded in my mouth upon first bite and, while messy, I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it.

I was also pleasantly surprised by the classic tauhey. I didn't think that tau huey (beancurd pudding) in the form of a doughnuts would work, but it did.

Fans of classic desserts would be pleased to know that Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh has a booth at the event too and apart from their usual range of delicious ang ku kuehs, they also have a Singapore Food Festival-exclusive flavour — hae bee hiam ($4.20).

As chendol and durian are both guilty pleasures of mine, I also got the decadent Mao Shan Wang durian chendol ($10) from Yat Ka Yan.

I like how they weren't stingy with the durian toppings and they gave me a massive dollop of that goodness.

Splurge a bit more at the Food Cartel

Entrance to the Food Cartel is not included in the single entry pass and you have to hold either a Premium Pass ($18) or Drinking Pass ($28) to enter the zone.

The area is divided up into four sections — Chef Arena, Gourmet & Wine Market, Sake Festival and Collab Zone.

At the Collab Zone, you'd find, as its name suggests, collaborations between various popular establishments.

We tried the truffled cappelini with olive vegetables and tobiko ($16) from Aroma Truffle x Brine, which features thin strands of cappelini tossed in a fragrant truffle sauce and topped with tobiko.

This was extremely fragrant and light, which is perfect because it also gave us more space to try other food options in the zone.

We also got the ayam bakar ($12) from Rempapa x Upgrain, which has spice-marinated grilled chicken thigh, juliana mayo and cornichon topped with melted cheese. This was served in between a bun and was a convenient dish to eat on the go while we explored the rest of the festival.

There was also The Proper Grub Hub, which features food from establishments like Rappu, Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh and The Feather Blade.

We got to try the signature lemak laksa soup ($12), Gaggan's chicken tikka taco ($16) and black pepper crab onigiri ($14), all of which were super Instagram-worthy.

If you're a fan of celebrity chef Gaggan Anand, this is your chance to try his food. The chicken tikka tacos, while simple, were scrumptious and another food that was easy to eat while you walk around the event.

I also really love the signature lemak laksa soup, a Penang-style laksa that packs a punch.

Those who want to beat the Singapore heat and have access to the Food Cartel can head into the air-conditioned Chef Arena.

Apart from housing the masterclasses, there are also several booths here by popular names like Le Matin, Osaka Torafugu-no-kai and Sachi Soy Wine Bar.

I've only had fugu (pufferfish) once in Osaka, and I've actually never seen it being sold in Singapore. So when I saw that they were selling it at Osaka Torafugu-no-kai, you bet I was ecstatic.

These were served tempura-style alongside hamo (a type of sea eel) and were one of the most luxurious things I ate at the food festival. The set costs a pricey $28, but I'd gladly purchase it again.

I also tasted the duck menchikatsu ($18) and hassleback & crack ($14) from The Pilot Kitchen, which is helmed by young chefs who specialise in imaginative concepts.

Franco-Asian restaurant The Masses also has a booth at The Cartel and has a range of offerings like bacon jam 'cheese burge' on pani puri ($13) and pepper-crusted 'Hainanese' pork chop ($19).

I tried their banh canh cua (crab bisque vermicelli), which was interesting because it combines familiar flavours and textures with luxurious elements like crab.

Final thoughts

If you're a foodie who wants to enjoy exclusive event dishes by your favourite eateries, I'd say it's worth paying money for an entry pass to the Singapore Food Festival.

The variety of food options available is quite substantial and the overall vibes were great. My only concern is the weather because the seating area is not sheltered.

That said, if you're someone who eats to live and not lives to eat, I suggest giving this event a pass.

Address: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018970

When: July 19 to July 30

