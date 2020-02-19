Inactive teens may be more prone to depression

Sedentary teens may be more likely than their active peers to be depressed, and a new study suggests even light exercise like walking might help reduce this risk.

Following more than 4,000 young people from age 12 to age 18, researchers found physical activity levels declined as kids got older. But those who were the most sedentary at ages 12 through 16 were the most likely to have symptoms of depression at 18.

Conversely, kids who maintained or increased light physical activity across the years had the lowest depression risk at 18.

"Our results suggest young people should aim to reduce their sedentary behaviour and increase their light activity during adolescence, a time when the opposite tends to occur," said lead study author Aaron Kandola of University College London in the UK. "This could reduce the risk of depression in the future."

"Most children should have no trouble finding 60 minutes a day for activity, whatever form it takes," Kandola said.

The structure of the school day is a major source of inactivity and sedentary behaviour, Kandola said by email.

"Simple changes could be tried to address this, such as active/interactive classes, active homework, activity breaks in the middle of lessons, increasing the walking distance between classes, implementing standing desks for some lessons," Kandola said.

While previous studies have linked exercise to improved physical and mental health, much of this research has focused on adults and failed to objectively measure exercise levels, Kandola and his colleagues note in The Lancet Psychiatry.

For the study, the researchers analysed data on 4,257 young people who wore accelerometers for a week when they were 12, 14 and 16 years old. Participants also completed questionnaires designed to identify any symptoms of depression or other mental health disorders at age 18.