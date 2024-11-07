Inchcape+ orders 100 BYD electric trucks as part of sustainability goals

Inchcape+, a subsidiary of Inchcape Singapore, has signed an agreement with BYD for the order of 100 electric heavy-duty trucks at the first day of the Singapore International Transportation and Commercial Expo (SITCE) 2024 on Wednesday (Nov 6).

The deal is the largest single order of an electric truck fleet in Singapore and is described as a milestone in sustainable mobility here.

It underlines both companies' commitment to the Singapore Green Plan 2030, part of which aims to have all vehicles in Singapore run on cleaner energy by the year 2030.

Li Zhengxi, director of commercial vehicles at Inchcape Singapore, said: "This milestone order signifies a major achievement in our pursuit of sustainable commercial mobility and reinforces our commitment to pioneering green energy solutions.

"Our mission of bringing mobility to communities worldwide drives this transformative partnership with BYD. Together, we are not just envisioning a sustainable future, we are actively building it."

Inchcape+, which is the official distributor for BYD commercial trucks in Singapore, will take delivery of 100 units of the BYD T9R truck, starting from the second quarter of 2025.

The T9R is a zero-emissions truck designed for diverse applications, such as waste management, construction transportation and urban logistics.

The truck is powered by BYD's new-generation Blade Battery and offers a driving range of up to 320km when fully charged.

When plugged into a 180kW DC fast charger, the battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in approximately 60 minutes.

The signing agreement took place at BYD's booth at SITCE 2024, which kickstarted Nov 6 and will run until Nov 8 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

BYD is also showcasing a number of its other commercial vehicle products at its booth, including an electric prime-mover truck, an autonomous bus and the B12DS double-decker electric bus, which it says is specially designed for Singapore.

