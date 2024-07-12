New Maxus eDeliver 7 electric van marks new beginnings for C&C’s commercial EV hub at Ubi

Cycle & Carriage Singapore (C&C) has launched the new Maxus eDeliver 7, a new electric van targeted at business users. The launch was held at the official opening of C&C's new electric commercial vehicle (ECV) hub at Ubi, which will serve as a one-stop centre for the multi-franchise dealership's range of ECVs.

What is the eDeliver 7?

The eDeliver 7 is the third electric van from Maxus that C&C has introduced in Singapore, following on from the eDeliver 3 in 2021, and the eDeliver 9 in 2023. C&C quotes the retail price of the eDeliver 7 at $63,999 without COE, but inclusive of the $15,000 rebate it receives from the Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES) that incentivises electric commercial vehicles.

As the name suggests, the eDeliver 7 slots in between the other two in the lineup. However, the new van is a pretty sizable vehicle, being almost 5 metres long and over 2 metres wide. It also has a wheelbase of exactly 3 metres, which allows for plenty of room for both cargo and passengers.

The cargo section is over 2.5 metres long, and 1.8 metres wide, and with a total volume of 5,900 litres. It also has a payload carrying capacity of 1,500kg, and Maxus says this gives businesses the agility to accommodate large consignment of goods.

The eDeliver 7 uses a 77kWh battery, which can accept up to 90kWh of DC charging, allowing it to go from 20 to 80 per cent charge in 43 minutes. When fully charged, the van can travel up to 320km, with a claimed consumption figure of 27.5kWh/100km.

Where can I see the eDeliver 7?

The eDeliver 7, along with the rest of the Maxus electric van lineup, will be available at C&C's new ECV hub, located at 330 Ubi Road 3. Its location at the heart of the Ubi industrial district is meant to bring convenience for fleet operators whose businesses are within the area.

The facility features a 2,960 square feet showroom that can accommodate up to four vehicles, as well as a service centre with 20 work bays dedicated to the maintenance of ECVs.

C&C says that the showroom will serve as a showcase for its full range of ECVs across its brands, including Maxus and Citroen. Aside from the eDeliver 7, Maxus will also be displaying the T90, which is the first electric pickup to be offered for sale in Singapore.

