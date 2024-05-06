'The industry is gradually declining': Second-gen owner closes old-school CD shop in Chinatown after more than 70 years

Just last Friday (May 3), news broke of the iconic Thambi Magazine Store in Holland Village shutting down, which until yesterday had been running for 80 years.

Unfortunately, another long-standing old-school store will be facing the same fate.

CD shop Tang Nan Ah, located in Chinatown, is set to bid farewell to its local community this month, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The record store has been in business for more than seven decades, and selling CDs and cassette tapes in the basement of People's Park Centre for the past 30 years.

"The industry is gradually declining. I plan to close down and retire next Saturday," second-generation owner Guo (transliteration) told the local Chinese publication.

Guo told Shin Min that seeing the state of local record industry made him sad.

His children have no intention to take over the business as they are pursuing careers of their own.

With Tang Nan Ah set to shutter soon, the 72-year-old has plans on how he'd like to spend his retirement.

Guo shared that he is considering travelling to neighbouring countries every month.

Record stores going extinct

Before the days of Spotify and Apple Music, brick-and-mortar record stores were the go-to location for music.

"Nowadays, everyone listens to music on their mobile phones. Young people rarely visit record stores," Guo told Shin Min.

"There are few CD players sold outside and they are no longer installed in cars."

He noted that there was a time where Chinatown had more than 10 record stores but there aren't as many left.

Nowadays, the bulk of his customers are regulars in their 40s or 50s who still prefer physical media as opposed to its digital counterpart.

Having heard of the store's imminent closure, some have flocked to the store say their final goodbye.

Guo mentioned that most of his stock, such as Teochew opera albums, have already been sold out and he has 20 per cent of inventory left.

"Although I can't bear to part with it [the business], everything comes to an end," he added.

