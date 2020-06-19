Influencer laments helper's 'entitled' behaviour online, gets schooled about graciousness instead

Conflicts between employers and their domestic workers are common occurrences in many Singapore households — it can sometimes be almost like a chicken and egg situation. As outsiders, we will never know the full story.

However, in an employer-maid relationship, there are still certain expectations and boundaries to be drawn, as well as values to uphold to.

Taking things without asking for permission, according to Singapore influencer Jessica Loh, is definitely not one of them.

Maid taking food without permission

In a series of Instagram stories Loh posted on her account @shiberty on June 13, 2020, she expressed displeasure over her foreign domestic helper’s actions.

Loh’s maid, Ning, was said to have helped herself to the Seafood bee hoon that Loh cooked as part of her friend’s birthday feast, seeing that there was a lot of it.

After having found Ning “sneakily eating” the beehoon for dinner in the kitchen, Loh called her out on it for she did not seek permission before doing so.

“Taking something without permission that doesn’t belong to you is stealing,” wrote Loh, adding that had the helper asked nicely, she would have “even offered her tiger prawns and crabs”.

“It’s just basic manners,” Loh wrote.

She also claimed that she offered her maid the same exact dish the previous time she cooked it but had been too busy this time to offer, was not sure if there was enough, and was rushing off to deliver the meal.

Meanwhile, Loh described her maid’s tone as “irritated” and “aggressive” when asked to seek permission in future.

Loh claimed that the helper replied: “You have so much, what’s the problem? I eat little bit, cannot?”

Still, Loh said she was prepared to let it go—if not for Ning’s Whatsapp message to her the following morning.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/shiberty

This eventually incurred Loh’s wrath, setting off the series of IG stories.

According to Loh, Ning refuted her in her Whatsapp message, saying that Loh’s “gone too far” and “[she has] to know [her] place as a boss.”

“You clean because it's your job"

Loh alleged that Ning said she did not get to eat until 9pm after helping out with the cooking and cleaning.

The influencer, however, showed on her posts that they have wrapped up the cooking at 6.25pm and Ning even prepared dinner for her nephew around 7pm.

She said her maid could have cooked extra for her dinner instead of “stealing [her] food.”

“The rice and egg [are] free flow, she can eat anytime. (sic)” She also told the helper that cleaning is part of the job.

“YOU CLEAN BECAUSE ITS YOUR JOB. It’s not a favour to me. It’s what you are supposed to do.

"You are living in dream is it (sic),” wrote Loh, adding that it did not entitle the helper to help herself to the food without permission just because she helped with the cooking.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/shiberty

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/shiberty

Loh also described the helper’s attitude as “entitled.” Loh also claimed that Ning had previously lied to the family in an incident involving the same seafood bee hoon.

She claimed that Ning was said to have sent an image of Loh’s grandmother — living in Australia — eating the seafood bee hoon Ning claimed to cook herself to Loh’s mother.

When confronted on the lie, she said Ning replied: “You think I have the money to buy crab?”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/shiberty

According to Loh, this is just part of the problems she has been experiencing with her helper.

Showing a photo of what seemed to be the helper packing a box, She claimed that the helper has threatened to stop working for the family.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/shiberty

Reportedly stolen from family before

Loh also wrote that Ning had “a history” of taking things from their home without permission.

With that, she went through Ning’s belonging to ensure that “she’s not stealing more”.

To which, Ning complained: “my thing also you want to take, you not shy ah?”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/shiberty

In the end, Ning remained in the household.

