Maid who allegedly threw dog off third-floor balcony charged in court

A couple was devastated when their beloved pet dog sustained serious injuries and had to be put down. But they soon found the culprit — their domestic worker.

The 28-year-old Indonesian woman, who allegedly threw her employers' dog off the third floor of their house last month, was charged in court on June 10, media reports said.

The woman, who was not identified, had started working for the family in December last year.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, the employers, a couple hailing from Hong Kong, said the incident happened on May 13 at their home in Yio Chu Kang.

"I was in the study working and my wife was resting in the room. Suddenly, the maid ran in, saying that [the dog] was lying on the front porch motionless," the husband, 36, recounted. "We went to check and found it bleeding from its mouth."

They rushed the dog to a veterinarian, who told them that it had sustained multiple fractures and internal injuries.

According to the veterinarian, the dog's injuries could have been caused by a car accident, a fall from a height, or from being beaten up, the husband said.

The couple, who had raised the poodle for 11 years, eventually made the painful decision to euthanise it.

The dog was allegedly thrown from the balcony on the third floor.

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

"We did not want to give up. We kept begging the vet to save the dog. But the vet said that even if it survives, it would likely be paralysed for the rest of its life," the wife, also 36, explained.

The incident left the couple unsettled and worried for the safety of their two young sons, aged four and five, and their other dog.

"We suspected the maid then, but she denied it, so there was nothing we could do," the husband added.

But four days later, the couple ended up calling the police on their domestic worker after an argument over her refusal to care for their children.

Following police investigation, the truth about the dog's injuries came to light.

"Luckily, we found a chance to call the police. They found conclusive evidence in her phone," the husband told Shin Min Daily News, adding that the domestic worker later admitted to throwing the dog off the balcony on the third floor of the house.

She was later charged in court under the Animals and Birds Act. If found guilty of animal cruelty, she faces a fine of up to $15,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

The case has been adjourned and will be heard on July 1.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com