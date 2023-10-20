Influencer Larry Koh dies in his sleep, content creators flock online to pay tribute

Prominent influencer Larry Koh has died suddenly yesterday (Oct 19).

The news came as a shock and was announced by his twin brother Barry Koh in an Instagram post dated the same day.

According to the post, Larry died in his sleep. "We are all beyond devastated. I will inform you guys about his funeral in the coming days," the caption read.

Barry announced the details of the wake on his Instagram Story. The wake will be held at the Church of St Stephen in room 2, with visiting hours from 10am to 10pm.

The cortege will leave on Oct 23 to Mandai Crematorium Hall 3 for cremation at 1.40pm.

In the caption, Barry conveyed the profound pain and heartbreak he and his family are enduring following the unexpected passing.

"The greatest pain anyone can possibly suffer is the loss of a child. The experience doesn’t really change you, rather it will completely demolish you," he mentioned.

He acknowledged that the days ahead for his parents would be "spent nursing a pain that will never go away".

Influencers like Grace Yuki, Cindy Tan, and Alexia Lim expressed their deepest sympathies.

Larry was a well-known social media influencer in Singapore, known for his photography works and collabs with brands which includes Daniel Wellington, Ice Mountain and Shein.

He had a significant following on various social media platforms, notably Instagram, where he boasted 50,500 followers, and was loved by many.

AsiaOne has reached out to Barry for more details.

