Mount Faber Nasi Lemak founder dies at 85, struggled with kidney disease for 4 years

After battling kidney disease for several years, the founder of Mount Faber Nasi Lemak, Koh Ah Kim, has died.

She passed away last Friday (Oct 13) at the age of 85 years old, reported Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (Oct 19).

Ah Kim leaves behind four daughters, one son and nine grandchildren.

Her eldest daughter told the Chinese daily that she was first diagnosed with kidney disease four years ago and has since been hospitalised thrice - in 2019, 2021 and this year.

This time around, she was in hospital for a week before passing away.

Prior to her kidney disease, the elderly founder had a mild stroke in 2016.

After her stroke, her only son slowly started taking over the business.

And now that she is gone, Mount Faber Nasi Lemak will be completely managed by him.

Rich history since 1975

Ah Kim sold nasi lemak for over 50 years and started the business with her husband, who previously sold office equipment like typewriters and desks.

In 1975, he decided to open a nasi lemak stall instead as business wasn't doing well.

So, Ah Kim learned how to make the dish from her husband's cousin's wife, a nonya.

After doing so, the couple converted the garage of a black-and-white bungalow at Mount Faber into a kitchen and all the food preparation was done there.

It was also how the establishment's name came about.

Ah Kim was in charge of cooking while her husband delivered the food to customers.

In 1985, the couple moved the business to 50 Prince Philip Avenue and opened a store, which has since been demolished.

"When my siblings and I were young, we would get up early in the morning to help prepare nasi lemak," Ah Kim's son told Shin Min Daily News.

"At our peak, we would sell around 3,000 packets of nasi lemak a day and business was good."

Around a decade later, the business was moved to its current location at 20 Sago Station in Chinatown.

Nasi lemak runs in the family

It seems like Ah Kim and her family are nasi lemak lovers because she isn't the only one who has turned the food into business opportunity.

Her older sister, Koh Ah Tan, is actually the founder of another popular nasi lemak brand — Ponggol Nasi Lemak.

And her younger sister, Susan Koh, is the owner of Bali Nasi Lemak.

Ah Kim's son also shared that one of his cousins runs Fong Seng Fast Food Nasi Lemak in Clementi.

Another stalwart in the F&B scene that recently died is Tan Tieow Teong, one of the founders of well-loved Dona Manis Cake Shop.

He passed last Friday due to old age.

His eldest daughter, Esther, has since taken her father's place in the business and now co-owns it with the business' other partner, Soh Toh Lang.

