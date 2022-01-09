Influencer Mongchin transformed herself into Blackpink Lisa with this palette and other beauty faves to try in January

Whether you’re looking to try new skincare, makeup, or fragrances, you’ll find some joy in these beauty products we’ve rounded up.

GTNC Vitamin C Snow Powder, $180 for a set of four vials

We were surprised at how instantly the snow powder melts into this cool essence texture. Using a liquid-in-powder capsule technology, this dual-functioning high-enriched product safeguards potent ingredients from external contaminants until they touch the skin barrier for maximum effectiveness. It promotes collagen production to boost anti-ageing properties and soothes irritated skin.

Available at GTNC.

Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, from $95

Most people are cautious about retinol, but it’s a tried-and-tested ingredient for us despite having slightly sensitive skin. Kiehl’s new launch has been clinically demonstrated to minimise effects such as redness and peeling because it is formulated with a micro-dose technology to deliver low and precise dosages. The texture is thicker than a watery serum, so we keep this as the last of my three-step serum routine, and after a month of use, our skin texture looks more refined and softer.

This serum has also found a fan in actress Chen Yixin who calls it her “retinol routine game-changer”. “All the retinol power, while ditching the discomfort. Kiehl’s Retinol Skin Renewing Micro Dose Serum delivers a daily strength dose of Pure Retinol, Peptide and Ceramide to precisely target skin concerns with minimal skin discomfort to achieve youthful looking skin,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Available at Kiehl’s.

MAC X L Eyeshadow Palette, $106

Launched by MAC’s global brand ambassador Blackpink Lisa, there’s an extensive range of 12 shades, and there isn’t one that we don’t love. Plus, they look great alone, or layered and paired with one another in one makeup look. Just look at this stunning look created by influencer Mongchin.

Available at Sephora.

Byredo Shimmer Lips in Damson Jam, $70

We’re usually not a fan of shimmery texture for my lip products, but we’re in a festive mood, and this deeply moisturising lipstick hits the spot with its highly intense colour saturation. The pink-plum hue has a perfect shimmery finish that reflects light and adds depth.

Available at Byredo.

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, $105, and Cryo-Recovery Mask, $114

We’re huge believers in the amazing efficacy of caffeine in eye products, and we really like the cooling metal applicator in this packaging. The serum is light enough to be absorbed really quickly by our dry skin area, and after just days of day and night application, our dark circles look brighter. Launched with the eye serum is the face mask that we use after placing it in the freezer for 30 minutes.

It boasts acupressure beads that are placed on our pressure points to massage them so they help relieve tension. After 10 minutes of usage, our face is slightly but evidently lifted and sculpted, and the effect lasts for a good two hours!

Available at Sephora.

Acqua di Parma Signatures of the Sun Oud & Spice EDP, $365

At first whiff, I knew this would be our ideal festive scent. The intense woodiness from the highly prized oud and the spicy warmth of pink pepper and cloves bring us immediately to an evening by the fire in a cottage in the woods — our perfect idea of a Christmas holiday!

Available at Escentials.

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum, $105

Finally, an eye skincare product that doesn’t give us milia seeds on the under-eye area. One pump of this fast-absorbing serum is all we need for the entire eye area including lids, crow’s feet and elevens (the two vertical frown lines between the brows). Gentle enough for use in the mornings (but only for day or night use), it contains retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan extract and ferulic acid. After two weeks of daily use, our eyes feel more hydrated and look less tired.

Available at Sephora

Kenzoki Youth Flow Serum, $179

One thing we’ve always loved about this underrated skincare brand is the amazing Sacred Lotus Flower Extract scent that each product emanates.

Formulated with 97 per cent natural ingredients, this has a milky oil texture that’s quickly absorbed, making it an ideal first serum step to our extensive routines. We have dehydrated combination skin, and this agrees superbly well with our skin. After a week of day and night use, we notice that our skin looks more radiant than usual — even right after cleansing when there are no products on our faces at all.

Available at Sephora

Nars Air Matte Lip Color in Gipsy, $40

Matte. Pigmented. Soft. All music to our ears when it comes to our ideal lip colour, and we think we’ve found our dream formula in Nars’ latest Air Matte Lip Color. Just one application and its colour, despite being consistent and pigmented, has a diffused and soft-focus finish, thanks to Nars’ Color Diffusion Complex.

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Blush in Sundrunk, $108

True to its name, this blusher imparts a natural flush while it sculpts and illuminates. The semi-matte half defines cheekbones, while the soft-shine half highlights skin. The finish is silky smooth and stays on all day. This blush is also a favourite of beauty influencer Michele Wang. In a video uploaded on YouTube, the Las Vegas-based beauty enthusiast raved about the peachy blusher and is obsessed with its diffused, airbrushed finish.

Available at all Tom Ford counters.

EOAS Lifting Essence, $90.95

✨Our newest family member [EOAS] is here to uncover the extraordinary you!✨ EOAS is built upon more than 20 years of... Posted by EOAsianSkin on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

A new skin boosters range from local brand IDS Skincare, EOAS (abbreviation for Extra Ordinary Asian Skin) is designed specifically for Asian skin. Presented in a super fine mist bottle, this essence is ideal as a pre-serum or makeup fixer. It combines yeast extract, marine algae and ceramides to instantly hydrate and soothe skin, while improving elasticity and reducing the look of wrinkles.

Available at IDS Skincare.

Rationale The Tinted Serum SPF50+, $185

With its hydrating fluid-like texture and subtle radiance without shine, it’s hard to not fall in love with this serum. Its proprietary Zinc Fusion technology evens out skin and protects against environmental aggressors. Don’t just take it from us. The tinted serum has also found a fan in local actress Fann Wong. Fann swears by the serum and loves how it offers “great protection but still has a light texture.” Preach.

Available at Rationale Raffles City and Tangs.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Vitae Cologne Forte, from $170

We’ve long been fans of Francis Kurkdjian and we were delighted when Dior Parfums appointed him as creative director. Before his inaugural scent with Dior, we’ll revisit his recent launch reminiscent of the sun’s warmth — thanks to fresh mandarin and citrusy bergamot that are complemented by the sensuality of sandalwood.

Available at Escentials.

Su:m37 Losec Summa Elixir Cream, $466

We love creams that deliver all the goodness sans stickiness. With its patented Aura Enzyme and Ferm Theriaca, this new launch does just that. Using fermentation science, it minimises inflammation from external stressors, while promoting collagen production in the dermis layer to induce skin turnover, deeply purifying and regenerating skin from within.

Available at Su:m37 stores, Tangs Plaza and Isetan Tampines.

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush, $84, in four shades

Feeling more like skincare than makeup, Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush is a fresh take on blushers. Beloved by influencers like Ava Lee (@glowwithava), this product is made with microfluidic technology, an innovative process first used in Chanel’s Hydra Beauty skincare line. These micro-droplets melt into skin for subtly rosy cheeks and an immediate cooling sensation.

Available at Chanel stores and counters.

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Sooooo... Glow, $16 for a chain to $84 for a case

Have fun with makeup with these refillable and customisable lipstick cases and charms — there are 15 shades, three cases and six charms to choose from. Though intensely pigmented, the vegan-friendly range provides buildable coverage. Its first application leaves a comfortable balm that intensifies in colour with subsequent applications.

Available at Tangs.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, $820

With caviar lipids and caviar-derived retinol, the exclusive-to-La Prairie Caviar Retinol harnesses the line-erasing potential of caviar.

Imbued with Caviar Retinol, this oil is designed to work in conjunction with skin’s natural circadian rhythms to counteract age-induced effects, while its oily composition creates an instant temporary outer barrier to minimise water loss at night. We recommend using it as the last step of your PM ritual, so this luxurious formula seals in moisture and active ingredients.

Available at La Prairie stores and counters.

Jurlique Activating Water Essence+, $95

With an improved formula using new biodynamic botanicals such as lavender, rose gallica, calendula and marshmallow root, this best-selling essence is clinically proven to increase immediate hydration by 155 per cent. Our skin is instantly soothed with a few pats of this light, quick-absorbing formula. Still, our favourite part has to be the calming lavender and calendula scent that has us smiling every time we reach this step of our routine.

Available at Jurlique stores.

Hermes Twilly Eau Ginger eau de parfum, $113 for 30ml

We love the taste and smell of ginger, but we were surprised to find it in a fragrance as a key ingredient. However, it works, especially in the hands of Hermes. Weaving candied ginger together with peony and cedar, this spirited scent exudes sunshine and joyful energy. It’s our go-to when we desire a burst of exuberance.

Available at Hermes stores.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer, $47, in 16 shades

We’ve always had the idea that different concealers are needed for different concerns — until we used this one. This tiny yet mighty multitasker conceals imperfections, brightens the under-eye area, highlights and contours. Its medium-to-full coverage, coupled with its blurring effect, allows more smooth blending without creasing.

Dior Prestige Le Sucre De Gommage, $160

We’ve tried our fair share of luxury beauty products and often, the emphasis is either on the packaging or the formulation, but Le Sucre De Gommage is luxury from beginning to end. The hefty glass jar with a beautiful gold scoop is just the start.

The scrub, with its fine sugar micro-crystals that melt into a nourishing mask texture after massaging, is devoid of the dry, uncomfortable effect that some exfoliants leave. Le Sucre De Gommage is part of Dior’s Prestige series which has found a fan in Blackpink Jisoo (she uses the range’s serum — Le Micro-Serum De Rose Yeux Advanced.)

Available at Sephora and Tangs.

MT Metatron MT Prominent Essence, $167.90

The star product of the Japanese brand’s whitening line, this essence contains a vitamin C derivative that is rich in antioxidants, and has high stability and permeability. This variant penetrates our skin 10 times faster than other vitamin C derivatives, and helps to moisturise, balance sebum secretion and fight inflammation. Despite its thicker consistency, it absorbs quickly. After three weeks of use, our skin looks more translucent than usual.

Available at Isetan.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral, $33

This weightless, liquid-to-powder eyeshadow blends seamlessly to impart a long-lasting, waterproof and crease-resistant colour. One caveat: Work quickly before it sets to powder for that soft, satin finish.

Available at Sephora.

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair 2-in-1 Serum in Cream, $140

If you don’t like the heaviness of most night creams, try this light serum in cream that contains a quadruple lipid complex and hyaluronic acid to replenish the skin barrier. Another key ingredient is mondo grass root that helps to balance skin’s microbiome. It also has a light scent derived from rice and green tea — ingredients that plump and soften skin.

Available at Sephora.

111Skin Concentrates, $260

We were initially sceptical of 111Skin Concentrates’ lofty claims. So imagine our pleasant surprise when we woke up to brighter, more even skin after three continuous nights of use. Thanks to its natural blend of citric, tartaric and lactic acids, this lightweight seven-day programme with five targeted systems — Reparative, Clarity, Intensive, Treatment and Radiance — takes the place of serum for a week, and is gentle enough on our sensitive skin.

Available at Net-a-porter.com and Metro.

Penhaligon’s The Coveted Duchess Rose Eau de Parfum, $420

From Penhaligon’s Portraits line, this perfume is a tease. At first sniff, the mandarin top note gives off a subtly sweet scent. Smell it again and rose centifolia and damascene rose have set in to give a floral heart. Our favourite part? The sensual hint of musky wood that lingers on our skin even after hours have passed.

Available at Penhaligon’s Singapore and Escentials.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil, $216

We’re always on the hunt for products that will help us achieve a plumped-up glow that lasts well beyond the first application. And one of the few serums that have worked for us is Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Advanced Youth Watery Oil.

With skin repair as its main focus, the reformulated Youth Watery Oil helps to make the skin’s natural repairing process nine times faster while intensively hydrating our skin. On top of that, We also noticed that our skin was more plumped-up and radiant after a few uses.

Available at Sephora.

Aesop Karst Eau de Parfum, $255

The Australian brand has just launched a trio of parfums, idyllically named Othertopias. Perhaps it’s our desire to travel, but the scents deeply appeal to our senses and imagination. Karst, in particular, smells peculiarly familiar, with cumin and sandalwood conjuring salty, metallic notes reminiscent of the tides.

Available at Aesop.

Chantecaille Flower Power Cheek Shade, $70

We usually find it challenging to find the perfect blusher as it’s one area you really shouldn’t be experimenting much with, unlike eyeshadows and lipsticks — plus it has to look natural on your cheeks. The super-light micro-fine finish and silky emollient powder in this mean the formula melts upon application, resulting in a healthy, second-skin flush.

Available at Takashimaya and Tangs at Tangs Plaza.

Clarins V Shaping Facial Lift Eye Concentrate, $99

Beloved by influencers like Drea Chong, the winning point of this eye serum for us is its in-built cryo-cooling applicator. The cooling effect is immediate and lingers for several minutes after application. The serum, containing botanical ingredients such as Irish moss extract, Zerumbet ginger extract and horse chestnut, is lightweight enough for it to be quickly absorbed. After two weeks of using it day and night, our eye area looks more rested.

Available at Clarins.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color, $49

Bold, hydrating and lasting —the keywords for our ideal lip colour, and this certainly checks all of them. One stroke is all we need. Comes in nine shades, but our faves are Bar Noir and Love Fever.

Available at Estee Lauder and Sephora.

Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment, $78

Otherwise known as the brand’s most potent serum to date, the Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 20 per cent Acid Night Treatment is a force to be reckoned with. Filled with ingredients like 20 per cent acid blend of 10 per cent AHA and 10 per cent PHAs, the serum helps to target skin concerns such as uneven texture, dark spots, fine lines and of course, wrinkles too.

We’re a big believer in acid ingredients in skincare, and this night serum doesn’t disappoint. With a potent blend of 10 per cent AHAs and 10 per cent PHAs, Dewtopia interestingly doesn’t trigger our sensitive skin at all. After using it for just five consecutive nights, we saw a glowy, bright complexion on the morning of the sixth day. Its light texture, with a refreshing lemony scent, means it’s easily absorbed into skin too.

Available at Sephora.

Sisley Hair Rituel The Cream, $120

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CPn5lplB6db/

Ever since we bleached our hair two years ago, we realised we needed a completely new set of haircare products. Our needs have become different and somewhat more… desperate.

This heat-activated product that protects and restores hair is now our must-have. Bleached hair takes a long time to dry, so blow-drying is a necessity. We love how this cream — when activated by heat — forms an adhesive micro-gel to seal the damaged parts and repair breakage. Hair is left softer and glossier.

Available at Metro and BHG.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial, $60

The legendary clay mask by Glow Recipe is back and better than before! Featuring the star ingredient, the Hyaluronic clay, the Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial is one mask you’ll want to add to your cart during your next visit to Sephora. What’s great about this particular mask is that it doesn’t just purify your skin while absorbing excess sebum, but it also works to infuse skin with hydration too!

Available at Sephora.

Dr Barbara Sturm V Drops ($155) and V Wash ($110)

A good skincare routine doesn’t always have to be just about taking care of your face. In fact, many of us tend to ignore the other parts of our body like our intimate areas.

Specially developed to maintain the health of your intimate area, Dr Barbara Sturm has just released its V Collection and its everything you need to cleanse, sooth and hydrate your skin.

Formulated with Prickly Pear Extract, the V Drops help to reduce any visible signs of irritation while moisturising and soothing your skin after shaving. Whereas, the V Wash, helps to gently cleanse your intimate area and prevents unhealthy bacteria and yeast proliferating that causes infection. It also provides enough hydration for your skin and visibly reduces any signs of irritation.

Available at sg.drsturm.com and in-stores from July 6 onwards at #02-12E Takashimaya SC Ngee Ann City and #01-K1 Paragon.

Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub, $48

Want skin like Bad Gal Riri? Her clean complexion and exquisite skin texture has been a point of fascination since forever. And if you’re looking to achieve smooth, supple skin, then you’ll be glad to know that Fenty Skin has just launched its very own Exfoliating Body Scrub.

The Buff Ryder, is essentially a luxurious tropical-inspired body scrub that works to exfoliate while conditioning to refine, renew, and reveal silky smooth skin. Consisting of sugar, salt, and superfine sand, the scrub helps to polish your skin, while nourishing it with decadent body oils — revealing that healthy summer glow on your body.

Available at Sephora.

innisfree Volcanic Calming Pore Clay Mask, $27

innisfree’s iconic Volcanic range is well-loved for good reason. This month, innisfree has launched yet another product to its line and it’s none other than the Volcanic Calming Pore Clay Mask. Whisking away impurities and dead skin cells, the mask helps you to achieve a clear and smooth complexion by melting away your blackheads and removing excess sebum from your skin.

Available at all innisfree stores islandwide and online on Shopee.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer ($52) and Stick Blush ($48)

Want to look like you’ve spent a day in the sun, even though you’ve spent most of your time in front of your computer? A surefire way of faking that beautiful summer glow is with a trusty cream blush and bronzer — just like these new releases from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Within the new range, the brand has released four new versatile shade of cream bronzers that are suitable for any skin tones. It’s buildable, blendable and boasts a long-staying power that can last for the whole day. As for the stick blushes, it comes in five different shades that are super wearable and lightweight, it won’t feel like you have anything on your cheeks!

Available online on Sephora e-store, and in-stores at Sephora from Aug 26, 2021 onwards. The Cream Bronzer shade “Caramel” will only be available from Oct 7, 2021 onwards.

The Body Shop Vegan Haircare Range, $17 each

As the first global beauty brand to fight against animal testing, The Body Shop is making its mark with its latest haircare range that’s 100 per cent vegan.

Formulated with Vegan Silk Protein, which helps to improve the appearance of damaged hair, while repairing the hair follicle from the inside out. From Tea Tree, Ginger, Moringa, Shea, and not to mention, Banana, the new line is targeted to your different hair needs such as dry and flaky scalps, as well as frizzy, dull hair.

Available in stores islandwide at The Body Shop and online on Lazada, Shopee, and foodpanda shops.

Sephora Collection Flushed Blush, $19

The blusher gives you a pretty flush, so you don’t look too pale on virtual calls. What’s nice is its whipped texture, which allows you to quickly apply it on your cheeks with your fingers, seconds before the meeting starts. Comes in three shades.

Available at Sephora

Meeth Ceraderma Essence, $165; refill, $145

The essence from the Japanese skinimalism brand helps nourish even dry, dull or stressed-out skin, using soothing botanical extracts from camomile, bodaiju, yagurumagiku flower, and tokinsenka flower. Use three pumps, morning and evening.

Available at meeth-apac.com.sg.

Dior Lip Glow, $52

The brand’s colour-enhancing lip balm is now made with 97 per cent natural-origin ingredients, including cherry oil. It offers up to 24 hours of hydration, and six hours of glowy shine. Three new shades have been added to its existing nine: Cherry, a gourmet red; Seoul Scarlet, a vibrant red; and Universal Clear.

Available at Sephora.

Grail Skin Got It Covered Sunscreen, $36; $66 for two tubes

Actor Lawrence Wong launches his second product, a 100 per cent mineral sunscreen with SPF50 and PA++++ that’s reef-, kid- and pregnancy-safe. Made for Singapore’s humid weather, the lightweight texture sinks into skin, protecting it with nano titanium dioxide and stem cells from the Arabian cotton plant. It covers all the bases too: UVA, UVB, infrared and blue light.

Available at grailskin.com.

Cartier Rivieres de Cartier fragrance trio, $160 each

Cartier pays tribute to the raw beauty of water with these refillable EDT sprays. There is Allegresse, with its fresh notes of tuberose, petitgrain, bergamot and blackcurrant bud; the gently sweet Insouciance, with iris and violet; and the more complex, wilder Luxuriance, with fern, oak, rosemary, wild herbs and geranium.

Available at Cartier.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Palette, $86

Contains a blusher, highlighter and bronzer to give you a variety of looks. Pro tip: Apply the bronzer along the temples, hairline, cheekbones and jawline to look sun-kissed, or blend it along the tip and sides of the nose to define it. It comes in two variations: Italian Summer and Off To Costa Rica (pictured here).

Available at Sephora.

Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Glow Concentrate, $129

It’s not just dull, tired skin that needs a reset — anyone would benefit from a boost so that their skin works better. This double-action concentrate gives gentle exfoliation using AHAs, yet offers skin a hydration boost at the same time, using camellia yeast extract.

This article was first published in Her World.