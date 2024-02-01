Influencer Nicole Liel launches her own clothing brand that's 'for all body shapes'

Nicole Liel wears many hats.

The local influencer is well known for her social media content but has recently expanded into the world of acting and entrepreneurship.

Her latest venture is Likely Liel, a clothing brand that aims to make comfortable and universally flattering pieces accessible to all.

On Tuesday (Jan 30), Nicole shared a TikTok video of how Likely Liel came to be.

Nicole told AsiaOne that she'd always been keen on starting her own clothing brand but never had the funds to execute it.

Now that she has enough savings, it was time to source for suppliers and manufacturers.

So the 25-year-old headed to Bangkok and managed to find the ones that fit her requirements.

"I was like, holy s***. It's damn good," Nicole said, referring to a skirt she got from them.

After bringing it back and selling it online, it seemed like her followers were on the same wavelength.

They too loved the product, and Nicole would end up live streaming until past midnight just packing up all the skirts she'd sold.

Even while packing her orders, more orders would come in.

"That made me realise that there's still a gap in the market," Nicole mentioned.

It seemed like the overwhelming response was not at all what she anticipated.

Nicole's initial plan was to simply start a clothing business selling clothes that she vibes with.

An example of that would be linen pants as they can sometimes be rather "hit or miss" for her.

It had to be breathable, comfortable and dries easily.

So she came up with Liel Linen Pants ($38.50), in black, khaki and grey.

This versatile piece is perfect for both casual outings and formal occasions.

Furthermore, the relaxed fit and drawstring waist ensures a "customisable fit for all body shapes".

Nicole mentioned how the anxiety one can get from dressing up is indeed valid.

"When my self-esteem was at its lowest, I would cancel meet-ups with friends just because I didn't like how I looked when I finally put on the outfit I had envisioned in my brain," she shared with AsiaOne.

Picking out clothes and dressing up for a meet-up should not result in such a negative experience.

With Likely Liel, Nicole's goal is to simply have people "feel cute" whether they wear it when they are feeling bloated or "very fire".

Say 'cheese'

In a separate TikTok clip, shared on Monday (Jan 29), Nicole gave a behind-the-scenes look at Likely Liel's first-ever photoshoot.

Instead of hiring professional models, she called some of her friends to pose with her products.

Unfortunately, Nicole admitted that this came with its challenges.

She had to direct them on how to pose, and this slowed down the photoshoot session.

"It's best if you prepare, print out a coupe of photos and make a little collage so you can easily refer to it," Nicole advised.

Regardless, she was over the moon with how the photos turned out and could not wait for her fans to get the clothing pieces.

