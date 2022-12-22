'Entire eyebrow off, ya?' Influencer Nicole Liel tries her hand at waxing eyebrows, leaves first customer in tears

TikTok influencer Nicole Chen, better known as Nicole Liel, has become a bit of a household name among Singaporeans.

If that name doesn't ring a bell, simply recall the image of a young woman giving Ya Kun Kaya Toast a shoutout at this year's National Day Parade.

Recently, she decided on giving eyebrow waxing a go. Nope, not as the client but as the wax technician.

Nicole started with a silly introduction to her "ratchet salon" before pointing her finger toward her first client.

"Lie down, entire eye brow off, ya?" she asked cheekily.

On Dec 12, Nicole shared a 46-second clip of this momentous occasion as her client tried her best to hide her anxieties.

The 24-year-old online personality started her own beauty salon Cuuul.sg and recently decided to try her hand at being a waxing and lash lifting technician.

After having the client remove her glasses, Nicole placed her finger on the corners of the client's eyebrow: "Today, we're going to be removing this part, and this part and this part."

She's basically referring to the entire right eyebrow.

Well that doesn't sound too promising, so one can only wonder how the client must've felt when Nicole uttered those words.

As she worked on the client's eyebrow, Nicole seemed pleased with the progress she's making.

"It's so clean," she said after removing some hair from the client's right eyebrow.

Unfortunately, things might have gone slightly downhill when she noticed the client tearing up a little.

"Oh my god, don't cry. Don't let people know you're in pain," Nicole said as she attempted to hide the client's face from being filmed.

This elicited a chuckle from the client. Well, if you are going to cry, it might as well be shedding tears while laughing right?

According to Healthline, a lash lift is a procedure that helps one achieve the appearance of "fuller and thicker eyelashes without the use of any leave-on chemicals or extensions".

Essentially, it's like a perm but on the eyelashes.

In a separate TikTok clip also posted on Dec 12, it was a role reversal as Nicole was the one laying on the salon bed this time.

She decided on getting a Brazilian wax which originally had her "reconsider[ing] her life choices".

By the end of the session though, Nicole seemed more than pleased with the result.

The influencer has a propensity for sharing her funny antics on TikTok and recently weighed in on the Malaysians vs Singaporeans debate.

During a November road trip to Malacca, Nicole highlighted how she was touched by the helpfulness and honesty of Malaysians — one of whom loaned her a Touch 'n Go card to pay the traffic tolls.

But she and her fellow Singaporean travel companions were so absent-minded, or "bodoh", that they almost scammed themselves by overestimating the toll charges.

They passed RM200 ($59.12) to repay to the helpful Malaysian driver.

Thankfully, the Malaysian driver alerted them to their error and the Singaporeans found out the toll cost was just RM4.

