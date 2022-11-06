RM200 expressway toll? TikToker shares how 'Malaysia boleh, Singaporeans sometimes really damn bodoh'

Singapore content creator Nicole Chen, better known as Nicole Liel, made an observation on Malaysians versus Singaporeans in a TikTok post on Saturday (Nov 5).

"The moral of this story is, Malaysia boleh and Singaporeans sometimes really damn bodoh," she said.

In the short clip, Chen recounted a recent trip she took to Malacca with reporters from The Straits Times, where the group rented a car and were almost scammed — by themselves.

Yes, monetary losses when overseas can sometimes be of our own doing, according to the 24-year-old graduate from Nanyang Technological University.

"You know all these reports about Singaporeans getting conned or getting their stuff robbed in Malaysia and s*** like that. I just want to say that sometimes it's really our fault."

Chen shared a funny yet relatable story of how the group had happily rocked up to the gantry before the Malaysian expressway, only to realise in horror that they did not have the Touch 'n Go card to pay the toll.

"They looked at each other and said, 's***, we forgot Touch 'n Go lah'. We were right at the gantry with no Touch 'n Go card, you know," shared Chen, rolling her eyes for effect.

Calling herself the "problem-solving content creator, creative brain" among "all these boomers", Chen suggested borrowing a card from the car behind them, which one of them did.

They successfully made it through the gantry — with the passenger-side door still open, no less — shared Leil.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lielnicole/video/7162389157258497281

More surprises were to come.

Chen shared how her travel companion had passed the driver of the car behind them RM200 ($59.12) for the toll, "because he told me that the toll was 200 ringgit".

"When the guy passed his Touch n' Go card right he also told us the balance of his Touch n' Go… I think she thought that he was telling her how much the toll cost," Chen stated.

Of her thoughts at the time, Chen added: "In my head, I was like, did we just pay RM200 for the Malaysian equivalent of an ERP?"

She also gave an analogy of how it would be mind-blowing that the country's "chicken farmers" delivering poultry would have to pay RM1,000 just from going through five tolls per day.

"The math was not math-ing," she confessed.

But it got even more confusing when another person in their group shared her opinion that the toll is "only $50", which to Chen stated "is still damn a lot of money".

Turned out, the erroneous conclusion was drawn due to the display screen on the sensor, which Chen believed "showed the balance of [of the card in] the previous car".

However, it made one of them hurriedly run back to "go and take back the RM150" from the driver behind, shared Chen.

But the fracas didn't end there.

TLDR; they found out that the toll cost just RM4.

How? The driver of the car behind them had followed behind their vehicle all the way to the pit stop so as to return the money.

"He's like 'guys, guys, the toll not so expensive, the toll only four ringgit'," shared an exasperated Chen.

She added: "It's not the Malaysians rob us, leh, it's we ownself give away money just like that".

Chen noted that the driver, presumably Malaysian, did not intend to collect the RM4 fee and had driven behind them all the way at 90km/h, which Chen explained is slow by Malaysian standards.

Netizens on TikTok were full of praise for the helpfulness of the Malaysian driver as well.

Some shared stories of how they had similarly received a helping hand from Malaysians when travelling in the country.

Chen also clarified that her travelling companions were not to blame.

"We were all blur together," she noted.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lielnicole/video/7159556655082917122

