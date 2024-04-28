Inside a 1940s shophouse unit with a rustic motorcycle garage

In this week's episode, we delve into the unique features of a ground floor apartment nestled within the charming residential area of Joo Chiat.

Spanning 1,900 sq ft and steeped in history, this home boasts a lineage tracing back to the 1950s, originally serving as a dormitory for foreign workers.

Upon stepping inside, visitors are greeted by an abundance of natural light, courtesy of a captivating skylight that graces the communal space.

The thoughtful renovation has seamlessly merged modern elements with the original red brick architecture, creating a harmonious blend of old-world charm and contemporary design.

Elevating the ground floor has safeguarded the home against potential flooding, while strategically placed windows and louvre strips ensure optimal ventilation throughout.

A testament to the owners' hospitality, the living and dining areas are meticulously crafted for social gatherings, featuring vintage accents and bespoke touches.

The kitchen, adjacent to the dining area, is a culinary haven equipped with premium materials and thoughtful details, inviting guests to linger around the island while enjoying the hosts' company.

Beyond, a tranquil courtyard beckons, offering a serene retreat reminiscent of traditional Japanese aesthetics.

Throughout the home, every space tells a story, from the vinyl collection curated by the homeowners to the personalized artwork adorning the walls.

ALSO READ: An old 1,356 sq ft HDB flat's transformation: Breaking down walls to create a family home

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.