Inside a 4-room BTO HDB decorated with vintage pieces

In this week's episode, we explore a 1,000 sq ft, 4-room BTO home located in Tampines, where the homeowners have resided with their son for seven months.

Upon entering, guests are welcomed by a foyer designed for shoe removal, offering both air circulation and privacy with the addition of a wall featuring glass blocks and a vintage pendant lamp adds character to the space.

Transitioning into the dining area, colourful cement tiles delineate the space, aging gracefully over time. Hosting gatherings is made effortless with a spacious Tali wooden dining table, complemented by reupholstered vintage chairs.

Adjacent to the dining area, a pantry crafted from bold wood grain provides storage and a convenient spot for morning coffee.

An open-concept kitchen encourages lively and active conversations, enhanced by a vintage wooden grill used as a functional display for kitchen tools.

Moving through the home, the living room exudes simplicity, furnished predominantly with vintage pieces bathed in natural light controlled by wooden string blinds.

The son's room boasts flexible furnishings to accommodate his evolving needs, with a playful green accent wall.

The common bathroom exudes vintage charm with brown subway tiles and a red concrete sink, while the master bathroom embraces a blue theme with wavy Spanish tiles and an oriental flower-patterned sink.

Inspired by the homeowners' love for denim, the master bedroom features a blue ceiling and repurposed timber shelves, offering a unique blend of functionality and style.

Throughout, the design prioritises the homeowners' lifestyle and preferences, aiming for timeless appeal and graceful aging alongside the family.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.