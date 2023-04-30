Inside the Bohemian transformation of an old 26-year-old apartment

This week, we visit the home of Wei En and Wan Lin.

In this 3 bedroom 1,421 square feet house in Queenstown designed by Ochre Home (our former Living In homeowner, you can watch their episode here) this close to 30-year-old home boasts a squarish regular layout that allows for customised spaces.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Wei En and Wan Lin describe their style as bohemian, rustic, and eclectic, and this is evident throughout the communal spaces. The balcony tiles were extended all the way to the living area, and they used loose furniture to create a cozy outdoor area.

The dining area features a dry pantry for extra storage, and the wall between the dining and kitchen was knocked down to allow more light and air to flow through. The kitchen now has an open-concept with a big island, perfect for cooking and entertaining.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The common bathroom was designed to be different from the rest of the home. Wei En and Wan Lin split one bedroom into two, one with a study and the other with an entertainment area, featuring a projector and a neon light saved from their wedding, which is now hung up on the wall.

The master bedroom has two entrances, one with French doors from the study. It has a more neutral vibe, and the master bathroom boasts jade tiles and wooden laminates.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.