Inside the Burj al Arab: 10 things you must see and know

The very image of Dubai is associated with the iconic, sail-shaped Burj Al Arab. The hotel is built on its own artificial island, overlooking the turquoise blue waters of the scenic Arabian Gulf.

Often labelled a seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab is exuberant and exceptional in more than one way.

It is no surprise that a lavish stay at Burj al Arab commands rates ranging anywhere between AED 8,000 (S$3,110) and AED 5,000 for a night.

The record-breaking all-suite luxury hotel includes a range of fine-dining restaurants, incredible beaches, 24-carat gold-gilded interiors, private beach facilities, and a helipad of its own!

But the hotel is much more than that. Let's take a closer look inside the Burj Al Arab and learn what's behind the magnificent glass facades of the hotel.

Burj al Arab at a glance: How tall is it?

From the unique man-made beach and infinity pool terrace to one of the tallest grand atriums at 180 metres high, Burj Al Arab stands tall with 56 floors, piercing 321 metres high in the sky.

No matter which suite or floor you are in, you will get to see stunning views of the ocean and the city's picturesque skyline. For even more relaxation, the Burj Al Arab Terrace provides 10,000 sqm of outdoor space for poolside lounging.

Inside Burj Al Arab

With gold interiors, lavish suites and some of the city's best restaurants, Burj Al Arab is a hotel that's home to cutting-edge engineering.

Like a sail reaching out across the Arabian Gulf, the Burj Al Arab has led the way in the utmost Arabian luxury and hospitality. An icon in its own right, it merges traditional design with incredible feats of architecture and truly elevated experiences for its guests.

Before leaving the premises, they even receive a mesmerising farewell at the recently renovated Exit Lobby, which features a bespoke spiral chandelier - created by Czech design company Sans Souci, the largest Swarovski crystal ceiling in the world comprising 210 crystal tubes and weighing 450kg.

Out-of-the-world lavish rooms and suites

Burj Al Arab has 199 exclusive suites, each allocated eight dedicated staff members and a 24-hour butler service.

Moreover, each suite has been specifically designed so that every suite looks out over spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf. So no matter which suite you choose, you can see panoramic views of the scenic Gulf from the comfort of your room. Other salient features of most suites include:

In-suite check-in and check-out

Access to the facilities at the iconic spa and The Terrace, and private beach

Unlimited entry to Summersalt Beach Club and Wild Wadi Waterpark

Complimentary tour Inside Burj Al Arab

Private living room with a dedicated powder room

A master bathroom complete with a full-size Jacuzzi and a separate five-head rain shower

Hermès amenities

Complimentary wi-fi, a range of 42-inch and 32-inch widescreen interactive HD TV

Remote-controlled environment including curtains, TV, music and lights

MacBook Pro laptop and all-in-one printers can be provided upon request

Selection of 9 types of pillows, eiderdown duvets, Egyptian cotton linen and a bed personalised for your specific posture preferences

Royal suite

Sprawling across two floors, the massive Presidential Two Bedroom suite, also referred to as the Royal Suite, is luxury at its finest, designed for high society.

Watch the tranquil waters flow beneath you through floor-to-ceiling windows, and recline in your two grand and luxurious bedrooms, served by two separate dressing rooms and two private bars.

Spreading over 667 sqm, the Royal Suite takes extravagance to the next level by offering more amenities such as:

AED 3,000 resort credit once per stay

An in-suite bar, personalised to your taste

Separate dining room for six people

A private library

Separate staff entrance with private butler's kitchen

Professional wardrobe packing, unpacking and shoe shine

Over 130 TV channels in multiple languages

Complimentary welcome amenity Signature welcome drink upon arrival

A range of more than 200 complimentary international newspapers Complete baby and children's amenities and toiletries

Underwater dining room

Burj Al Arab continues adding more feathers to its cap, always aiming to deliver the best experience from the moment you step inside the hotel. The underwater restaurant in the hotel is the perfect example of the level of sophistication offered by Burj Al Arab.

Dine and wine underwater at the Al Mahara seafood restaurant in Burj Al Arab for intimate dinners and a fine dining experience with Michelin-starred chefs.

The aquatic setting, accented with rich gold hues, rainbow-hued fishes swim across the walls as you enjoy the deletable range of exceptional Italian cuisine, provides the perfect backdrop to sample the Mediterranean plates cooked up by the Ischia native.

Visit for its top dining experience

While Burj Al Arab is not open to walk-in visitors, you can still pay a visit to the global icon by making prior reservations at one of the eight exceptional restaurants inside the hotel.

The exquisite restaurants across the resort, including a One Michelin-starred venue serving the finest French and Italian cuisine- Al Muntaha are open to the public, provided they make reservations online.

Helipad above the skies

Dangling over 200 metres above the ground is Burj Al Arab's helipad, precariously placed just out from the building structure.

Often dubbed as the 'world's most famous helipad', the 24-metre wide helipad can accommodate up to 7.5 tons. The helipad primarily functions as part of the concierge service, and guests can reach the hotel from the airport via helicopter.

The highest tennis court in the world

The massive helipad has also been converted into a tennis court, grabbing the honours of being the tallest tennis court in the world.

World-renowned tennis players Andre Agassi and Roger Federer also played a match together here in 2005 before heading to the Dubai Duty-Free Men's Open as part of a two-week-long tennis championship.

The terrace pool

The Burj Al Arab Terrace is a remarkable, one-of-a-kind restaurant, pool, beach and cabana space, offering hotel guests and Burj Al Arab members the finest Arabian hospitality.

The private 10,000 sqm outdoor luxury leisure facility stretches 100 metres out into the sea. It is home to SAL Restaurant and two stunning pools, ideal for relaxing, cooling down and soaking up the Arabian sun within plush surroundings.

The family-friendly freshwater pool offers a shaded swim-up bar at its centre, setting the perfect tone for relaxing and socialising.

The saltwater infinity pool is an irresistible adult-only escape right above the sea. With four Jacuzzis, picturesque views and a stretch of sand, it makes for a truly memorable experience by the water.

Talise Spa

Perched 150 metres above the Arabian Gulf, on the 18th floor of Burj Al Arab Talise Spa is the ultimate destination to luxuriate, relax and rejuvenate.

Bathed in natural light, this groundbreaking spa is set over two floors, with separate men's and women's amenities to ensure total privacy and discretion.

The award-winning sanctuary features separate indoor infinity pools, Jacuzzi and treatment rooms, as well as saunas, steam rooms and plunge pools.

The spa also includes a squash court and a fitness centre that offers aerobic facilities and advanced cardiovascular and resistance training equipment. Reservations are open for hotel guests from 10am to 8pm.

Burj al Arab exclusive tour

For the first time in more than 20 years, Burj Al Arab is now open to the public through a guided tour called Inside Burj Al Arab. Previously only accessible to guests and diners, visitors can now admire the beautiful lobby, luxurious suites and more in an exclusive 90-minute tour of the world-famous hotel.

Available daily from 9.30am, Inside Burj Al Arab is specially curated for a butler-guided group of 12 visitors and commences every 15 minutes until 8.30pm.

Tickets can be booked on the official website - simply choose a package and time that best suits you, with prices starting from just AED 249.

This article was first published in Wego.