Inside Chee Soon Juan's new cafe: Cosy reading nook, affordable Western food and more

Curious about Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan's new cafe Orange & Teal?

Well, thanks to SDP treasurer Bryan Lim, we were treated to a sneak peek into the cafe, which is located at Rochester Mall, ahead of its official opening on Friday (June 25).

Bryan, who attended the cafe's soft opening on June 22, shared a series of photographs of the eatery on Facebook the same night, revealing its classy decor and some of the items on its menu.

Western fare at 'reasonable' prices

According to Bryan's post, diners can expect mains including chicken and potatoes, as well as finger food such as fries and calamari.

There are also desserts on offer such as cakes and ice cream.

Responding to one netizen who asked about pricing, Bryan wrote, "Don't worry about the prices. They are reasonable."

His chicken dish cost $12.90, and he "almost couldn't finish it", he added.

Browse Dr Chee's book collection

The cafe also has a homely reading nook, where diners can pick out books from the shelves.

According to Bryan, the corner was set up as "[Dr Chee] likes to read and he also believes in cultivating the habit amongst the young."

Classy and cosy ambience

We don't know about you, but the forest green walls, plush leather chairs and shelves stacked high with books remind us of an old library — in a good way.

If you're in the mood to grab a cuppa (or two) and curl up with a book, why not pay Orange & Teal a visit?

Address: #02-12 Rochester Mall, 35 Rochester Drive, Singapore 138639

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm

