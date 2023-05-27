Inside a family's $450k transformation of their charming villa-like home

This week, we tour an exquisite four-bedroom unit at Camelot by the Water, located just by the prestigious Tanjong Rhu area. The homeowners are a family of three who moved in back in 2008 but recently opted for a $450,000 renovation makeover to recreate their living space, and cement it as a forever family home.

Spanning a total area of 2,745 square feet, this tastefully transformed unit offers a grandiose sense of arrival and an atmosphere of tranquillity as we get through it.

Entering through the shared entry lobby, guests are greeted by a magnificent display of design elements. Tall ceilings, a full-length oval console, and light laminate wood cladding for the lift instantly establish a sense of grandeur.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Sconce lights on either end softly illuminate the large-format Italian floor tiles, as well as the timber look-alike strips overhead, further adding cosiness and intimacy to the lobby. Glass panels on the door frame further invite natural light into the space.

Moving through the wide corridor, a beautifully revamped powder room catches the eye. Acrylic base mosaic tiles make up the vanity wall, with the groutings individually painted over with blue sealant. Opposite, we find textured wallpaper, and together with the aforementioned elements in this powder room, creates a sense of oriental tranquillity.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Beyond the corridor lies the spacious living room, where linear aesthetics are balanced with warm fixtures, furniture, and paintings. Darker sofas at each end complement the lighter furniture and glass coffee table in the middle. Matte-finished 3mm grey tile strips, absent of skirting below, create a seamless flow from floor to ceiling, giving the illusion of a bigger space.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The living area opens up to the first balcony, offering a breathtaking view of palm trees and water features, whilst providing a private and serene environment. White outdoor furniture and minimalistic plant arrangements fill up the space, creating a relaxing corner for the homeowners to unwind in.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Heading into the dining area, we find cabinetry seamlessly extending from the living room, with a black niche carved into the middle for display purposes. In the middle, a custom 10-seater table, and handmade lights from Italy overhead create a thoughtful atmosphere for deep conversations. Wall-hung paintings and a console at the far end add character to the dining without stealing too much limelight.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Adjacent to the dining area, the second balcony offers an indoor-outdoor dining option with a four-seater Rattan al fresco set.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The kitchen, separated by a pocket sliding door, features dark laminates contrasting with white quartz countertops. It is finished in a U-shaped layout with an island in the middle. Natural light floods the kitchen through a large window, creating an ideal space for cooking or enjoying breakfast.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The bedrooms in this home are equally stunning. The guest bedroom, located near the powder room, boasts spaciousness and a pleasant ambience with white walls and light-engineered wood flooring. It includes an attached bath with two-tone textured stonewalls and displays ledges on either end.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The homeowner's son occupies the second bedroom. It was culled of its en suite bathroom to maximise living space. Opposite the bed area, we find a single-panel wardrobe, a wall-hung TV set, and a fluted panel console. A built-in study table at the other end is positioned against a beautiful view outside, while more panelled wardrobes and recess display shelving on the side provide further functionality.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

To compensate for the removed en suite bath, a Jack and Jill entrance connects the entertainment room's bath to the son's bedroom, serving as an extension of his living space.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The entertainment room features a three-seater sofa, a rug, a slim coffee table, and a TV set, complemented by a display shelving unit showcasing books and figurines.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Finally, the master bedroom greets us with a forked entrance, leading to a master bath on one side, and rest areas on the other. Light timber fluted panels, amidst a recess for the wall-hung TV, create an elegant and calming rest environment. Full-length windows at the far end offer an abundance of natural light and a picturesque view outside.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The rest area includes a king-sized bed, bedside tables, and a cream headboard. A hidden walk-in wardrobe also lies behind the timber fluted panels, cleverly concealing the irregular layout of the room, while providing additional storage.

Coming back to the fork, we find another walk-in wardrobe and the entry to the master bath. The master bath impresses with dual sinks and harmoniously combines design elements found throughout the home. Fluted panel concealments and Kit Kat tiles in the shower area create an intimate yet rugged ambience. A vestibule partitioned between the tiles and stone feature walls adds the finishing touch.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Overall, the transformation of this four-bedroom unit at Camelot By-The-Water showcases meticulous attention to detail. From the grand entryway to the exquisite bedrooms, every corner of this residence exudes elegance and sophistication, making it a truly stylish and comfortable home place to live in.

As always, special thanks to the owner for opening up their unit to us!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.