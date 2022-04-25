Inside Jessica Jung's $881 beauty routine

Most of us would recognise Jessica Jung as a former member of the popular South Korean girl group Girls' Generation. She gave us karaoke-worthy hits like Gee, Genie and I Got A Boy.

Since departing the group in 2014, Jessica has proven herself to be a multi-hyphenate. Not only did she build her Blanc & Eclare fashion empire, but she also went on to release a solo album, dabbled in acting as well as dropped the New York Times bestseller book Shine and its sequel Bright in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

In 2020, Jessica was also named the global brand ambassador for Revlon, solidifying her status as a beauty icon.

To celebrate her 33rd birthday on April 18, let us take a look at some of Jessica's favourite beauty products.

Foreo Luna 3 Plus Normal Skin Facial Cleansing And Toning Device, $469, from Sephora

To the self-professed "skincare fanatic", cleansing is of the utmost importance. She elevates her cleansing routine with this device that uses silicone touchpoints to gently yet effectively cleanse the skin.

The Luna can also be synced to its mobile app to incorporate microcurrent toning massage treatments into your routine.

Zeroid Dermanewal Cleansing Gel, $78, from Shopee

This gentle pH-balanced gel cleanser has a non-foaming, non-stripping formula. It is free of many potentially irritating ingredients such as fragrances, pigments and ethanol. Allantoin and panthenol are present to moisture the skin.

Nightingale Daily Derma Cleansing Pads Mild Acid Special Set, US21.90 (S$29.84), from Olive Young

This all-in-one cleansing pad removes makeup and impurities without stripping the skin - reasons why Jessica is head over heels with it.

Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica extract and olive extract hydrate, nourish and protect the skin as well. There is also an embossed, textured side to physically exfoliate the skin.

La Mer The Mist, $160, from Sephora

Containing the brand's trademark Miracle Broth that is made with marine botanical extracts to refresh and hydrate, Jessica revealed that she has gone through at least five bottles of this mist. She loves to use it to give her skin a pick-me-up especially on plane rides.

Jessica Jung Limited Edition Super Lustrous Lipsticks, $18.90, from Revlon

Together with Revlon, Jessica created the limited edition Jessica Jung collection of Super Lustrous Creme bullet lipsticks that are available in matte and glossy finishes. There are six shades in total (varying from wearable nudes to bold reds), made with nourishing ingredients such as avocado oil and moringa oil.

Biologique Recherche Biokiss, price unavailable

With a texture like honey that coats lips with a non-greasy, protective film, Jessica has gone through many tubs of this lip balm.

She applies a thick layer of it before she sleeps and allows the antioxidant-rich and soothing formula to works its magic overnight.

Les Nouvels Arômes Acquarôme Essential Oil, price unavailable

Jessica likes to unwind with a bath and likes to make the experience more relaxing with essential oil.

The Arômes Acquarôme essential oils come from a Swiss label Les Nouvels Arômes Acquarôme that calls on natural ingredients to create aromatherapy products. Jessica especially likes the Grey Flower bath oil for its anti-stress properties.

Alqvimia Body Sculptor Body Oil, $75.48, from Beauty The Shop

After taking a shower, Jessica uses this body oil to nourish her dry skin. A plethora of essential oils such as coriander, lavender and lemongrass add nourishment.

Bioderma Atoderm PP Baume, $49.90, from Guardian

When Jessica's body is feeling particularly dry, she reaches for this Bioderma balm to give her skin some tender loving care.

It uses a patented technology that nourishes and balances the skin's microflora while niacinamide heals the skin with mineral oil.

Biologique Recherche Masque Biologique Capillaire Nourishing Hair Mask, price unavailable

The secret to Jessica's healthy, lustrous tresses is a hair mask. She uses this rich hair mask on the ends of her hair (so as not to weigh down her locks) for about 15 to 20 minutes before washing it off. To save time, she applies the hair mask before heading into the shower.

