Inside a luxurious modern penthouse with a 4.6m-high ceiling

In this week's episode, we tour a stunning three-bedroom condo in Tanah Merah, showcasing its modern contemporary design.

The 895 sq ft unit (1,100 sq ft including airspace), features thoughtful layout changes and design choices by The Local Project, creating a forever home for the homeowner and their family.

Starting at the entrance, we're greeted by a sleek grey shoe cabinet and a mirror for quick outfit checks.

The living space, intentionally designed for privacy, boasts dark carpentry, LED strips, and soaring 4.3-meter ceilings.

The open-concept kitchen features black countertops and walnut laminates, complementing the home's aesthetic.

The living room includes a dark grey wood laminate TV console and a two-seater sofa, while a balcony offers alfresco dining with breathtaking views. Additional storage solutions are seamlessly integrated throughout the home.

A mezzanine level, accessible via a vertical trap door, serves as a helper's room with stunning views.

The son's room showcases a pullout bunk bed with a study table, while Escher-inspired wallpaper adds intrigue.

The master bedroom features an elevated study platform, blending functionality with aesthetics. The platform, accessible via storage-integrated stairs, serves as a separate workspace.

This thoughtful redesign maximizes space and functionality, creating a cosy, stylish home.

ALSO READ: How this homeowner transformed a 3-room HDB flat into a Japanese zen home with a secret garden

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.