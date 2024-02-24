Inside a modern 1-bedroom apartment inspired by heritage homes

In this week's episode, discover a thoughtfully designed one-bedroom unit in the Katong Joo Chiat area, spanning 699 sq ft.

The aim was clear: maximise space and infuse a modern colonial vibe into the home for a timeless, understated, simple, and clean look.

Entering the apartment, the focus is on functionality. The open kitchen, the heart of the home, boasts storage maximisation and ease of movement for hosting.

The kitchen and pantry are artfully demarcated with wood and grey tones, creating a coffee station within the pantry.

High ceilings are utilized to incorporate a dedicated study within the living space.

A light wood laminate with reeded glass panels defines this utility area, creating contrast in the expansive vertical space. The living room features a sofa bed from Marquis and a Muuto coffee table, keeping the furniture specific to the compact size. Arched French doors with reeded glass separate the living room from the master bedroom, enhancing the flow of light and the illusion of a larger space.

In the master bedroom, a floor-to-ceiling light teal wardrobe maximizes high ceilings, storing both clothes and household appliances.

The bed frame with an extended bedside table conserves space, while the bathroom, separated by a frosted glass door, maximizes light and adopts a cooler colour palette.

Inspired by the balcony's natural elements, the bathroom incorporates natural materials and a cooler colour palette. The overall interpretation of a modern colonial feel is described as edgy and vibrant.

Living in this space, the occupant enjoys surprising people with the creative use of space in a one-bedroom apartment, showcasing pride in the achieved design.

ALSO READ: Inside a wabi-sabi condo apartment with Bali-inspired home decor

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.