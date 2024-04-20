Inside a secret garden terrace home transformation in Sengkang

In this week's episode, explore a unique home nestled in the SengKang area, boasting a blend of old-world charm and modern design.

With a land area of 2,160 sq ft and a build-out of around 3,000 sq ft, this residence offers a spacious retreat for its inhabitants.

On the ground level, discover a car porch leading to a welcoming living hall, seamlessly connected to the dining area and kitchen, complemented by a cosy guest room.

Ascend to the second level to find a captivating man cave adorned with collectables, accompanied by two additional guest rooms.

The journey continues to the third level, where a master bedroom awaits, accompanied by a serene space for the son.

Nature takes centre stage in this abode, with a prominent tree serving as a focal point, blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors.

High ceilings flood the living spaces with natural light, while porcelain tiles resembling the Amazon forest adorn the TV feature wall.

The dining area exudes a natural ambiance, with a Suar wood dining table reminiscent of a fallen tree on an island. Pebble-wash walls surrounding glass sliding doors seamlessly merge the interior with the exterior.

The kitchen embraces an open layout, demarcated by a curved arch crafted from cement screed, complemented by granite stone countertops echoing the surrounding landscape.

Ascend the stairs adorned with flower lamps and Wong Kar-wai movie posters to reach a retro-inspired man cave, housing cherished figurines and vintage treasures.

The master bedroom, located on the highest floor, features a lofty ceiling and tropical wallpaper, while a loft above the walk-in wardrobe provides space for collectables.

The bathroom exudes brightness, adorned with white porcelain tiles and granite countertops, while a unique shower structure adds functionality.

After residing here for one and a half years, the house has evolved into a living entity, reflecting the inhabitants' care and nurturing. From tending to the plants to cherishing the raw materials, this home grows alongside its occupants, embodying the essence of familial bonds.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.