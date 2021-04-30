This Instagram account is dedicated to finding the most 'senget' burgers from McDonald's

What you see is rarely what you get, especially when it comes to fast-food burgers and their promotional images. But while we're used to lacklustre-looking patties and buns that anacondas won't approve of, a hastily assembled burger resembling the Leaning Tower of Pisa isn't what you'd consider insta-worthy.

Then again, beauty is in the eye of the b(urger)holder, and the folks over @McSenget on Instagram have dedicated the entire account to immortalising the most senget (tilted) burgers purchased from McDonald's, "solely for the lulz".

"When you think your life is tilted, your burger tilts even more," the recently unearthed account's description reads.

True to their name, the account is an archive of ridiculously stacked burgers. Some have their tops balancing on the edge of the patty's precipice, while others, well, have ingredients that seem to have missed their mark completely.

None of the fast-food chain's popular menu items were spared — Double Filet-O-Fish, McSpicy, Double Mcspicy, Big Macs, even the seemingly simple cheeseburger. It doesn't seem to be a phenomenon exclusive to Singapore either: A community submission from Ahu Dabi showcases a burger in reverse.

To fuel their feed, there's even a tutorial on how to best capture the angles of your own McSenget on their Instagram highlights.

In the quest to honour the most senget one of the lot, the folks behind the account ran a poll asking followers to vote for their favourite McSenget earlier this month.

Well, the results are out, and it's a landslide victory for this particular one.

ALSO READ: Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay

rainercheung@asiaone.com