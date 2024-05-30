Interior designs and a smooth renovation process: Expert tips from Livspace Singapore for your dream home

The renovation process is one of the biggest endeavours that homeowners face. Whether it's finding a compatible interior designer in Singapore or choosing the right materials, all homeowners want is a beautiful and comfortable space that they can call home.

And with numerous interior design trends popping up on our social media feeds, how do you choose a design style that reflects your personality yet will also remain timeless? After all, the last thing you want is to regret your home renovation choices after only a year.

Hiring an end-to-end interior design and renovation company like Livspace Singapore would help. With that in mind, here are some tips on how you can ensure a smooth condo, apartment or hdb renovation journey.

Know your space

When it comes to interior design and renovations, understanding the layout of your home is key.

For instance, if your house comes with large windows, it sets the stage for a Scandinavian-inspired interior design. If you prefer a less is more approach, there's always minimalist home interior styles. Conversely, a smaller space calls for clever storage solutions and tailor-made design solutions from the outset to maximise functionality without compromising on style.

One good example of this would be how the team at Livspace Singapore worked with this homeowner who wanted their 4-room BTO flat to look bigger.

Keeping in mind the space constraints and fixed features of the flat, the team still managed to make the space look brighter and bigger with a lighter colour scheme and space saving furnishings.

And here's a tip if you're unsure about how much to set aside for your renovation: just get a free quotation from Livspace by entering the relevant details into their Home Renovation Cost Calculator!

Have a vision

Now here comes the fun part - choosing an interior design style that suits your personality.

You can start with a mood board, which will give your interior designer or contractor an idea of what you want. Maybe a smart home with elegant home interiors? Check out this 4-room Queenstown condo crafted by Livspace interior design company. The homeowners were looking for hidden custom storage solutions while wanting smart features in a welcoming home. Livspace's interior designers ensured all the design requirements were met. The design styles had fluted marble patterns, storage nook with a foldable desk, floor-to-ceiling wall units in the master bedroom, platform storage inside beds, smart lighting and more. The intuitive designs showcased modern luxury with space saving features.

No idea what you want? No problem. Livspace Singapore offers plenty of design ideas on their website for inspiration. What's more, you can always visit the Livspace Experience Centres at Suntec City, Ubi, East Coast and Balestier. Walk in to see, touch and feel the design styles and the materials. You can even consult an interior designer for a free proposal where Livspace interior designers craft 3D plans to let you truly visualise your dream home interiors!

Choose the right materials and furnishings

When we think of timeless home interior design, aesthetics such as clean lines, symmetry and neutral colour palettes come to mind. However, one aspect that new homeowners often overlook is their choice of materials and furnishings.

Typically, you want to look at materials and furnishings that are easy to maintain. Think hardwood floors, limewash paint, walk-in wardrobes, glass top cabinets, and granite countertops. The bonus is that such features never go out of style, which lends to a timeless home design that will still look good 20 years down the road.

Take, for instance, this semi-detached home designed by Livspace Singapore. Through a deliberate selection of premium materials and simple yet unique decorative pieces, this house not only epitomises the current trend of quiet luxury but also guarantees endurance through its timeless design elements.

And if you're not sure how to go about selecting the right furniture that will lend to a timeless look, Livspace has you covered. In addition to interior design and renovation services, they also specialise in home styling and furnishing. With partners like IKEA, Castlery and Soul & Tables, all that's left for you to do is move in!

Know the guidelines

You might be eager to start building your dream home, but the rules and regulations can put a damper on your plans - and your timeline.

If you're renovating an HDB flat, these works may require permits before they can commence:

- Revamping of bathrooms

- Installing air-conditioners

- Flooring and wall treatments

- Repositioning doors and windows

Besides HDB flats, private properties such as condos also have their own set of guidelines, like which days and times renovation work is allowed.

Feeling overwhelmed already? Why not leave it up to the experts at Livspace? Their experienced designers are well-versed in all the rules and regulations, so they'd be able to work out all the necessary permits. Additionally, you'll also get a dedicated lead design manager to oversee your project and effectively manage timelines.

Breathe new life into your space with Livspace

At the end of the day, picking the right service provider for your home renovation can really make or break the whole thing.

If you are new to the home renovation process, or simply want to skip the hassle of choosing and coordinating with multiple vendors, an end-to-end service provider like Livspace Singapore will show you how it works.

Besides the comprehensive solutions provided by Livspace, they also pride themselves on providing innovative custom design solutions for all types of spaces.

Be it your living area, dining room, kitchen or wardrobe, you will get to choose from a variety of colours, textures and finishes by Livspace Signature Built-Ins. What's more, the interior design company leverages quality materials and incorporates technology for these modular designs.

Browse through some Livspace reviews and some gorgeous LivHomes in Singapore. Check out their website here or head down to any of Livspace's experience centres to make your dream home a reality!

Livspace Experience Centres are at:

Suntec West Wing, #02-403

Oxley Bizhub, #01-46

La Shantier, #01-01

25 Upper East Coast Road

This post is brought to you in partnership with Livspace.