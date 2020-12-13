Interior stylist Hong Henwood shows us how to create a fancy table setting

It’s the season of feasting and festive gatherings, so what better way to rally family and friends than with a lovely meal at home?

Besides cleaning and tidying up your space, spruce up your dining table by creating a beautiful setting to welcome your guests with. We’ve got the lowdown on what you need, thanks to interior stylist Hong Henwood.

The founder of Affordable Style Files is no stranger to decorating her home and guests, and regularly hosts friends and family at home.

Her Instagram feed is filled with beautiful styling ideas, ranging from shelves to tabletops and various nooks and crannies.

The table decor pieces she cannot live without are nice table linen, a large centerpiece with beautiful blooms and gorgeous plates. “It’s all about presentation, so having a few of these pieces will always help!”

Here are Hong’s top 6 tips to setting the table:

1.Table linen and napkins are a must as they instantly elevate the entire look. For that rustic, on-trend look, use natural linen and cloth napkins.

2. Anchor each guest’s space with a pretty placemat that complements the colour theme.

3. Bring your setting to life with different-coloured plates instead of just plain white ones.

4. Place cards add a personal touch, and they don’t have to be elaborate – simply get some fancy paper and write or print your guests’ names.

5. Use an accent piece that helps bring out the theme – in this case, the large leaf below each plate.

6. Ground the look with a decorative centerpiece, like a vase or candles.

We’ve got a video to help you out:

1. Reika Placemat, $3.90, from FortyTwo

PHOTO: Fortytwosg

2. Houze 16 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, $24.90

PHOTO: Amazon

3. White Tea & Ginger Candle, $49, from Breathe Essentials Co

PHOTO: Breatheessentialsco.com

4. Nordic Matt vase - Flat Bud (Dusty Pink) by Ohleaf, $30, from Naiise.

PHOTO: Ohleafsg.com

5. Bamboo chopping boards, from $34.90, from IUIGA.

PHOTO: Iuiga.com

6. Brysen 4-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set, $29.90, from FortyTwo

PHOTO: Fortytwo.sg

7. Harmony linen tablecloth, $178, from Stylodeco

PHOTO: Stylodeco

8. Nimes rose pink linen 4-pc napkin set, $53.95, from Linen House.

PHOTO: Linenhouse.sg

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.