International Automodified returns to Singapore: Here's why you should visit region's biggest modified automotive and lifestyle show

For car enthusiasts in Singapore, owning a modified vehicle here is a constant and uphill battle.

The art of squeezing every drop of performance from your beloved car, while still playing ball with the frankly archaic rules and regulations set up by the powers that be, has become increasingly challenging in recent years.

It's no wonder then that motorsports activities (remember the Kallang Carpark races of yesteryear?) and car clubs have steadily fallen out of favour.

With that said, many passionate owners remain undeterred by such bureaucracy and exorbitant taxes, and are still willing to sacrifice both money and time to fully enjoy their prized possessions.

And with International Automodified (IAM), like-minded individuals and their entire families can now gather under one roof to admire a wide spectrum of tuned cars from not just Singapore, but the larger region!

It's more than just a car show

Building upon last year's successful event, IAM races its way back to the Singapore Expo once more this October, promising attendees a comprehensive showcase of the fastest and most striking-looking modified automobiles that Southeast Asia has to offer.

Notable appearances will include the 2022 regional event winners, dubbed the Kings of IAM. Representing Singapore is a Nissan GT-R drag car done up by local GT-R specialist Miracle Workz.

From Malaysia is a 1,000 bhp 2JZ-powered Nissan Silvia S15. Similarly insane is Indonesia's representative, which is an Audi A4 (B6) with a full RS5 drivetrain conversion, complete with the brand's full-fat 4.2-litre V8 FSI powerplant.

Visitors will also be treated to a bevy of local entries, ranging from exotic European performance vehicles to iconic Japanese sports cars of past and present.

And it's not just the usual suspects that will be there, too! Just like last year, IAM will be showcasing other vehicle segments within the car modification scene, including various kei cars and even commercial vans; a testament to just how diverse and all-encompassing the tuning scene is.

Attendees will be glad to know that some of the cars on display will not be there merely to be admired. Pre-owned performance cars will also be on sale at promotional prices, and there's a chance that you may even drive away in your dream automobile by the end of the day.

More importantly, IAM promises to deliver an event that the whole family can enjoy. As such, there will be many indoor booths on-site that will provide lots of entertainment value for the young and young at heart!

Pilot radio-controlled cars along miniature race tracks, as you compete with others in a friendly battle. Or take the spirit of competition to a virtual setting, where you get to drive a proper race car down international circuits on a simulation rig.

Looking to find the next latest and greatest car care product or performance lubricant for your ride? Accessories companies will also be at IAM, offering amazing deals on their many products and services that are exclusive to the event.

Get lucky if you purchase online tickets!

There's much to be won at IAM too! If you purchase the event admission tickets through their official website, you will automatically qualify for the IAM Lucky Draw giveaway.

Online ticket holders can stand a chance to win the first prize, a pair of return tickets to IAM USA! Second prize winners will get an iPhone 14 Pro Max, while third prize winners will receive a $500 cash voucher.

Rev up your engines

If there's one event that you shouldn't miss out on this year, it's none other than IAM. Where else can you find an eclectic selection of tastefully modified cars of all creeds and types, all gathered in one spot without running into trouble with Johnny Law?

And with dedicated lifestyle booths catering to the non-car crowd, attending IAM is the perfect unorthodox way of spending your weekend with your loved ones!

IAM will be held at the Singapore Expo, Hall 5B. The event will be from Oct 21 to 22, 2023. Admission prices are set at $18.38 for a one-day pass, and $28.38 for a two-day pass. Click here to purchase the tickets online, or to find out more about IAM.

This article was first published in Motorist.