International Day of Families – how and why is it celebrated?

Happy International Day of Families!

While this United Nations (UN) observance day might not be as well-known as some other holidays, it's still an important one to recognise and commemorate.

So, whether you're spending the day with your nuclear family, your blended family, or your chosen family, take a moment to reflect on the importance of family and the role it plays in your life.

The family that celebrates together, stays together

International Day of Families is a United Nations observance day that is celebrated on May 15 each year. The day was established in 1993 to raise awareness of the importance of families and the issues affecting them. It's a day to celebrate family unity and solidarity, and to reflect on the role of families in society.

Families are the foundation of society, and the well-being of families is essential for the well-being of communities and nations. By recognising International Day of Families, we can raise awareness of the importance of families and the issues affecting them. We can also promote policies and programmes that support families and address the challenges they face.

Meanwhile, we have tons of ideas on fun ways to spend quality time with the family.

Furthermore, Singapore celebrates National Family Week from June 3 to 11 this year. Led by Families for Life (FFL) Council and co-organised with People's Association (PA) and ActiveSG, the campaign is chock-full of family-centric activities which will take place at ActiveSG Bukit Canberra, HomeTeamNS Khatib, Lot One Shoppers' Mall, Our Tampines Hub, SAFRA Punggol and Gardens by the Bay. Think: Bouncy mazes, family hunts, sing-alongs, story-telling sessions as well as marriage, parenting and grand parenting booths to help and empower couples.

The future of families: Demographic trends

The theme for the 2023 International Day of Families is "Demographic Trends and Families". This theme recognises the changing demographics of families around the world, including declining birth rates, increasing life expectancies, and changing family structures. The theme also acknowledges the impact of these trends on families and the need to address the challenges they present.

The struggle is real: Work-family balance

Balancing work and family can be a struggle for many people, but it's an important aspect of family life. International Day of Families is a day to reflect on work-family balance and to advocate for policies and programmes that support families. This includes policies such as paid parental leave, flexible work arrangements, and affordable childcare.

Juggling work demands with frenzied family life concurrently is daunting, but you can do it.

Ageing and intergenerational solidarity: Bridging the gap

As we age, our relationships with our families can change. Many families are now dealing with the challenges of caring for elderly relatives, and intergenerational solidarity has become increasingly important. One common scenario is recognising that not all seniors are avid technology users.

Living in a multigenerational household can also pose some problems, especially when it comes to parenting and grand parenting.

