International French Fry Day: Get free KFC cheese fries till July 16

After International Fried Chicken Day, it makes sense for International French Fry Day to be up next, doesn't it?

To commemorate the occasion, KFC will be giving away free cheese fries (U.P. $4.40) from today (July 13) to July 16 when you purchase either a two-piece or three-piece chicken meal.

Do note that there is a limit of two sets per transaction.

The promotion is available for both dine-in and takeaway at all KFC outlets in Singapore except for Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Zoo.

Deal ends: July 16

