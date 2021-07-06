McDonald's is offering 30% off Chicken McCrispy on July 6 for International Fried Chicken Day

Singaporeans rejoiced when McDonald's announced that the legendary Chicken McCrispy will be a permanent menu item after it made a brief comeback last year in November.

And if you haven't gotten a chance to try it, this promotion is a good excuse for you to do so.

Just for today (July 6) — which also happens to be International Fried Chicken Day — you can score 30 per cent off the Chicken McCrispy Six Piece Value Bundle (U.P. $21.50) when you place an order via the My McDonald's App.

The deal will be available from 12pm to 11.59pm and can only be redeemed from selected outlets.

McDonald's outlets not included in the promotion are:

Shell Tampines

Shell Hougang

Shell Havelock

Clementi Avenue 3

Parklane

Tampines Kiosk

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore Polytechnic

Temasek Polytechnic

Deal ends: July 6

