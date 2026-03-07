Mum of 4 gives up teaching ballet for real estate to spend more time with her kids

To mark International Women's Day on March 8, AsiaOne speaks to inspiring women from different walks of life. You can find them all here

Many believe that settling down makes one cautious and risk-averse.

Parents are expected to play it safe, as their decisions impact not only themselves but also the futures of their children.

But Cheryl Li, a wife and mother of four, defied these expectations to make a career switch at age 35 while she was pregnant with her youngest child.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Cheryl, now 37, explained that the main reason for making this leap of faith was her wish to be more present in her kids' lives.

Her children — Dylan, Danielle, Declan and Demi — are 10, eight, four and two years old respectively.

Until 2024, Cheryl taught ballet classes from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays, and from 9am to 5pm on weekends.

"There was a clash [in schedules]. I would set off for work at the time my children came home from school or their post-curriculum activities," she said.

"I spent so much time in the studio teaching other children, but could not spend time with my own kids because of that."

Cheryl also recounted how she had read in a parenting book that a child's golden years last until they are 10 to 12 years old.

The book encouraged parents to try and be as present as possible during that period.

"I thought to myself: 'That is what I want to do, I want to be that [kind of] mum for them'," Cheryl told us.

And working in real estate consultancy allowed her to do exactly that. It gave her the flexibility to plan her working hours around her kids' schedules.

"This way, I can be with them whenever I want to, while having a stable job and income. It is also an honour to be able to help other families in their real estate journey. I think this is a win-win," she added.

While she is successful in her career and at a stable point in her family life now, Cheryl had to overcome her fair share of obstacles to get here.

She had been teaching ballet for 15 years when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, causing all her classes to be cancelled.

A few months before this, her husband, Aaron, had quit his teaching job at the Singapore Sports School and was studying to become a real estate consultant.

The pandemic dealt a huge blow to the couple — who had two kids aged five and three at the time — as it meant that they had no household income.

This setback did not break Cheryl's spirit, however.

When her husband suggested he work as a Grab delivery rider to put food on the table, she took the opportunity to look after and spend more time with their children.

But tragedy struck just one week into this arrangement.

Aaron got into a serious accident while delivering food on his motorcycle, nearly losing his arm in the process and needing a risky surgery.

All of this happened while Cheryl was unable to visit him due to circuit breaker restrictions, so she had no choice but to put on a brave front for their kids as she held down the fort at home.

"It was one of the toughest moments in my life," she told AsiaOne.

The thought of potentially losing her life partner and the father of her children made Cheryl more grateful for the time they had together, she said.

"I wanted to make the best of and appreciate all the moments we had as a family and a couple — both good and bad."

"The adversity made us stronger too, because we knew we could get through anything together after going through this," she added.

Prior experience 'not a waste'

Cheryl began her real estate journey in 2023.

Over the course of a year, she would find pockets of time late at night to prepare for the Real Estate Salesperson course and examinations — which she passed with flying colours while five months pregnant and still teaching ballet classes.

"I didn't want to take time away from my kids, so I only studied after they went to bed," she explained.

"During this period, they were my priority. I was switching to a different industry for them, so they were my biggest motivation."

The written test was only half the battle won, however, as the transition from teaching children ballet to the sales-focused real estate industry was not an easy one.

Cheryl faced a steep learning curve in the first few months as she tried to balance motherhood and her new job.

To try and bridge the gaps she had in technical knowledge and skills, she would shadow more experienced agents and consultants during meetings and viewings.

"I watched how they spoke to clients and closed deals. I also spent a lot of time studying and understanding the property market," she said, adding that she did not hesitate to ask questions if she was unsure about something.

And while teaching ballet and being a real estate consultant have wildly different job requirements, Cheryl noted that her time as an educator was "definitely not a waste".

Interacting with her ballet students' parents helped her learn how to keep her cool even in times of disagreement or tension, she said.

"When I spoke with difficult or angry parents, I would have to get my point across in a tactful manner to avoid upsetting them further. This was a skill I brought over to real estate."

"So if a client has differing views and questions my advice, I can remain professional and do my best to guide them."

Eventually, Cheryl was approached by her first client: a family looking to sell their home and upgrade to a new place.

"This first deal was a defining moment for me, that I could do this on my own," she said. "I felt a sense of relief. I had put in the work and was finally reaping the rewards."

Now, Cheryl is thriving in her home life and her career.

As they raise their children, she and her husband are working as a team to create social media content promoting properties and their services, as well as closing sales.

While the journey was tough, Cheryl stressed that she would not change a thing about it.

“All the experience I've gained has shaped me to become who I am today — as a mum, wife and individual. So I'm really thankful that I've gone through those moments," she told us.

When asked if she has any advice for those — especially women— looking to make a big change in their careers or life in general, Cheryl said: "Give yourself lots of grace."

"Every season in life has different challenges or setbacks, and sometimes things don't go according to plan. But just know that taking things slowly doesn't mean that you are falling behind, it means you're slowly becoming the person you aim to be."

[[nid:729570]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com