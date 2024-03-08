International Women's Day: May Chow, a culinary maverick and advocate redefining Asian cuisine

As a women-led publication, City Nomads proudly champions the voices of trailblazing women who continually shatter barriers and redefine industries.

International Women's Day serves as an opportune moment to not only celebrate these remarkable individuals but also to emphasise our unwavering commitment to female empowerment — an ongoing dedication that extends far beyond this annual celebration, and stands as a constant and integral part of our ethos.

In a series of features spanning diverse sectors such as food, beauty, community service, and more, we aim to spotlight the stories of women who have made indelible marks in their respective fields.

Our inaugural feature introduces May Chow, an extraordinary figure in the culinary world, fresh off a bustling guest shift at Singapore's very own Junior The Pocket Bar as part of her 2024 Asia Tour.

In the dynamic world of culinary arts, where flavours collide, traditions merge, and innovation reigns supreme, May Chow stands as a trailblazer.

Renowned for her appearances on global TV shows like Top Chef and featured in prestigious publications May also holds the title of Asia's 50 Best Female Chef (2017), a testament to her dedication to pushing boundaries and challenging the norms.

A culinary journey shaped by passion

To take you to the beginning, May's culinary journey was a revelation after realising her passion during a marketing internship in a hotel.

Reflecting on this pivotal moment, she shares, "Imagine the shock after studying four years in a hotel management school. I had to face myself and dig deep about what I could find passion in and what I was good at. I always loved and excelled in cooking with my mom. I have a big belief that my career chose me as much as I chose my career."

The inception of Little Bao, her acclaimed restaurant in Hong Kong, reflects her diverse life experiences, seamlessly blending East and West, tradition and innovation, all while keeping things irresistibly tasty.

Reimagining traditional Baos for a modern palate, May compares it to remixing a classic track, respecting the original while adding a contemporary twist, and striking that chord that makes both your grandma as well as your trendy friend nod in approval.

If you're new to her grounds, her must-try dishes include the iconic pork belly bao, truffle fries, and an unforgettable ice cream bao. May emphasises, "It's like a crash course in what we're all about — bold, playful, and utterly delicious."

Being crowned Asia's Best Female Chef in 2017 was a surreal moment for May, bringing both pressure and an incredible opportunity to influence and inspire.

Reflecting on this recognition the gourmand acknowledged that it made her more conscious of her role, beyond just in the kitchen — but in the community, in pushing for more diversity, and more creativity. This has been evident in her unwavering advocacy for various social issues like LGBTQ rights, diversity, and female empowerment.

Navigating the culinary industry as a female chef comes with its unique set of challenges like gender bias, limited opportunities, and a lack of representation.

However, May believes that the positives outweigh the negatives, and takes this as an opportunity to showcase her skills and unique perspective, break gender stereotypes, inspire young women, and foster diversity and inclusion. This, is what makes her culinary journey an extra rewarding and fulfilling one.

To aspiring women in the F&B industry, May's advice is to focus on asking the right questions, conducting thorough research, making informed decisions, and prioritising a positive work culture. Delving beyond just aiming for positions at prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants, she suggest to seek environments with a strong track record of mentoring and promoting women, and those that champion equality and professional growth.

The exciting Asia Tour

May's 2024 Asia Tour promises excitement and collaboration. The tour is set to bring fresh and vibrant experiences to the table, celebrating differences and a shared love for exceptional food. Teasing her upcoming collaborations, May says to, "Expect fireworks. We're mixing it up, bringing something fresh to the table.

It's about celebrating our differences, our shared love for great food, and just having a damn good time." Catch May leaving her culinary imprint in cities like Seoul, Bangkok, Shanghai and Manila next!

From her recent stint in Singapore, May also highlights rising young female chefs to watch, like Chef Amarit Kaur from Revolver and Wan Ying, Joy and Hwei, the talented baristas at Maxi Coffee Bar, whose iced latte presented May with a 'Wow' moment. Nonetheless, May's ultimate treat is her mom's Shanghai spring rolls and pork chops.

May Chow's culinary journey, her creativity, charming personality, and advocacy continue to make a significant impact in the gastronomic industry, showcasing the transformative power of food beyond the plate.

May concludes, "It's about making the world a bit better, one dish, one conversation at a time."

Keep up with May Chow here.

ALSO READ: Female-owned local businesses shaping wellness and style in Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.