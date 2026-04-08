Glamping operator on Lazarus Island Into the Woods to close in months

Staycationers looking for a city escape to Lazarus Island have only months left to book their stays before accommodation providers there vacate.

Boutique glamping operator Into the Woods announced in a social media post on Tuesday (April 7) that it will be closing, and that there will only be "months" left before it winds down.

"After many years of building this dream, we were informed that our lease will not be renewed," the company wrote in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"This isn't a decision we have any control over. It is a structural reality that affects small businesses like ours."

This comes on the back of Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island, which offers tiny home cottages for short-term stays, announcing on March 27 that they will shutter due to the scheduled end of its lease with the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

Both Into the Woods and Tiny Away Escape are part of a limited-time pilot project by SDC to test the demand for eco-tourism and the business viability of such concepts in Singapore's Southern Islands, which Lazarus Island is a part of.

The activation of the Southern Islands was conceived as a proof-of-concept for three years, a SDC spokesperson previously told CNA.

While Tiny Away Escape has made known that bookings for their tiny homes remain open until January 31, 2027, there are only months left before Into the Woods ceases to operate.

"As we approach the final months of operation, we want to take the time to share our story with you — the things that made this place special, the people who made it possible, and the little moments that will live on long after the tents are gone," said the founders of Into the Woods.

Started in 2022 by a couple, Ray Lee and his wife Sam Wong, both aged 39, the boutique glamping experience focuses on "slow living" and being surrounded by nature, offering visitors a retreat from the fast-paced city life in Singapore.

In the Woods has nine air-conditioned tents that can accommodate couples and families, and provides outdoor cooking facilities as well as shared bathroom facilities. It also welcomes guests with pets.

AsiaOne has reached out to both Into the Woods and SDC for comments.

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dannon.har@asiaone.com