An introvert's guide to surviving a party

Ugh, it’s party season, says almost every introvert. The end of the year marks parties, gatherings and get-togethers—basically groups of people congregating together to make every introvert feel uncomfortable.

Don’t like to mingle but still have to “show face” to parties to meet friends and/or colleagues? Here are a couple of tips to survive it.

STICK TO A FRIEND

One of the worst things that can happen to an introvert is being forced to meet 20 new people at the same time—all alone with no emotional support. Going to a party with a friend can not only help you avoid starting conversations with new people, but also have someone to back you up when you attempt to speak to strangers.

HAVE SOME ALONE TIME As an introvert, I tell everyone that there’s a maximum number of hours I can meet people and smile every day. If I have back-to-back events in the day, I avoid meeting friends at night. In that way, I don’t feel tired having to interact with people for most of my waking time. If you’re heading to a party, it might be good to clear your social schedule before and after to spend some “me” time.

TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER If you think the Brits love talking about the weather, it’s probably because they know it’s a safe conversation-starter. There’s so much you can talk about Singapore’s weather: Today very hot ah? I was sweating so much.

It’s been raining so much recently. Did you have trouble coming here?

It’s so hazy!

WEAR A CONVERSATION-STARTER Already talked about the weather to 10 different people and stuck at what to say to the next person who says hi? Here’s a way to have other start the convo: Wear a bag or shirt that can start a conversation. It can be a ridiculously extra bag or a tee with a passive aggressive message—anything that attracts attention and have people talking to you about it.